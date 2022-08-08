‘You can’t cry in baseball’: Vancouver’s Kelly McCormack repeats famous line in reboot

No one can replace Hollywood star Tom Hanks, actress Kelly McCormack is sure of this.

However, in the new series A League of Their Own, the Vancouver native was given a task almost as intense as imitating Hanks: to deliver one of his most iconic lines.

“There is no crying in baseball!”

Those five words are spoken by Hanks in the 1992 sports comedy as alcoholic manager Jimmy Duggan who belittles his ragtag team of baseball players all the way to the World Series.

In a major reimagining of Amazon’s episodic remake, which debuts Friday on Prime Video, McCormack’s character says the same words in a different context. Her version is sort of an actual microphone and her character is Moose Jaw shortstop Rockford Peaches, Sask. blurted out a statement before rushing away from her team.

“I was excited and excited and then immediately scared,” McCormack said after learning she would be repeating the famous quote.

“My strategy was to just say it and not try to delve into any homage to Tom Hanks.”

McCormack is still nervous about how her performance will be received. Prior to the show’s release, she said she asked several people who saw the episode if they thought her pitch was working.

This tweak is one of many bugs in the reboot that throws away the original film’s script.

Kelly McCormack arrives for the premiere of A League of Their Own on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Easton Stadium in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

While both the movie and TV series are based on the real-life All-American Women’s Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), the television version of A League of Their Own takes a different direction, dropping some established characters and introducing new ones. , and an eight-episode arc plays out that mostly takes place off the field.

The extra screen time allows co-creator and lead actress Abbie Jacobson, formerly of Broad City, to explore stories of race and gender identity in the 1940s, providing more screen time to the queer culture that existed in the shadow of women’s baseball. team.

Historical accounts detail romantic relationships between some of the players that were kept secret.

Women’s baseball teams faced strict presentation rules. They were not to be seen wearing trousers and were not allowed to smoke. The league lived by the motto: “Play like a man, look like a lady.”

During a recent panel at the Tribeca Film Festival, Mabel Blair, pitcher for AAGPBL’s Peoria Redwings, spoke about her experience before coming out as a lesbian, which she said was “basically the first time.” She is 95 years old.

A League of Their Own balances the verve and humor of the original film while combating themes of prejudice and the pressures of conformity.

“Every time we read the scripts, it was kind of like a shock, ‘Wow, we’re really doing this,'” McCormack said.

“When I watch the series, my first reaction is that I have never seen anything like this before.”

Beatty Schram (left) as Rockford Peach player Evelyn and Tom Hanks as Coach Jimmy Dugan in the original A League of Their Own. (Columbia Pictures)

In addition to owning the famous Hanks line, McCormack plays the supporting role of Jess McCready, a fictional shortstop who migrated south of the border from Moose Jaw to, according to the actress, play baseball, smoke cigarettes and flirt with women.

The character was written before McCormack was cast, but she said the writers let her refine the details.

The actress used her exploration of the prairies to deepen her understanding of who the “rural farm boy” of the time could be.

When talking about the character, McCormack uses a variety of pronouns, eventually coming to the conclusion that Jess probably won’t focus on how their personality is expressed in words.

“I was thrilled to play someone whose calling and passion transcended any other type of identity,” McCormack said.

“After all, Jess identifies as a baseball player.”

Some viewers may feel like A League of Their Own is playing too loose with the original film, but McCormack said there was never a moment when she questioned what the makers were doing.

“I thought there was still no all-American professional baseball league for girls; there is still no professional place where women can play baseball. So, God forbid, we give these women a little more airtime,” she said. .

“Whatever the movie started, we just picked up the baton and kept carrying it.”