You are being watched – The New York Times

The Times has just published an article examining the latest signs of companies taking over workers. The story by Jodi Kantor and Arya Sundaram is titled “Improving Labor Productivity” and is the result of months of research. It describes technology-based employee monitoring that often has a Big Brother quality, employee keystroke tracking, and more.

Jody and Arya write:

In low-paying jobs, monitoring is already ubiquitous, not just at Amazon, where second-by-second measurements have become infamous, but for Kroger tellers, UPS drivers, and millions of others. Now digital performance monitoring is also spreading to jobs and positions requiring advanced degrees. Many employees working remotely or in person are subject to trackers, points, “idle” buttons, or just silent, constantly accumulating records.

UnitedHealth Group employees may lose raises or bonuses if they have low keyboard activity. Some radiologists have scoreboards on their computer screens that compare their “idle” time to that of their colleagues. In New York City, the transit system has told some employees they can work remotely one day a week if they agree to constant monitoring.

Work from home

This trend began before the pandemic, and the rise of home-based white-collar workers over the past two years has reinforced it. “If we’re going to give up on bringing people back to the office, we’re not going to give up on performance management,” said Paul Wartenberg, who installs monitoring systems for companies.

But even many personal assignments now include performance tables. One section of Jody and Arya’s story describes the frustration of hospice chaplains, who receive “productivity points” based in part on how many terminally ill patients they see in a day.