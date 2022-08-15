You are being watched – The New York Times

In the debate about power in the workplace, American employers have been winning over employees over the past few decades.
Companies are getting bigger, which gives them more power to set prices and wages. Unions are shrinking, leaving workers less able to negotiate for a raise. And the decisions of the courts, especially the Supreme Court, tended to be on the side of the companies, not the employees or the regulators.
You can see these trends in the macroeconomic data. The share of the economy’s output that goes to corporate profits has almost doubled since the mid-1970s, while the share that goes to pay workers has fallen. Or consider this graph:
As you can see, stock prices and household incomes followed each other somewhat closely in the decades after World War II, but this is no longer the case.
The Times has just published an article examining the latest signs of companies taking over workers. The story by Jodi Kantor and Arya Sundaram is titled “Improving Labor Productivity” and is the result of months of research. It describes technology-based employee monitoring that often has a Big Brother quality, employee keystroke tracking, and more.
Jody and Arya write:
In low-paying jobs, monitoring is already ubiquitous, not just at Amazon, where second-by-second measurements have become infamous, but for Kroger tellers, UPS drivers, and millions of others.
Now digital performance monitoring is also spreading to jobs and positions requiring advanced degrees. Many employees working remotely or in person are subject to trackers, points, “idle” buttons, or just silent, constantly accumulating records.
UnitedHealth Group employees may lose raises or bonuses if they have low keyboard activity. Some radiologists have scoreboards on their computer screens that compare their “idle” time to that of their colleagues. In New York City, the transit system has told some employees they can work remotely one day a week if they agree to constant monitoring.
Work from home
This trend began before the pandemic, and the rise of home-based white-collar workers over the past two years has reinforced it. “If we’re going to give up on bringing people back to the office, we’re not going to give up on performance management,” said Paul Wartenberg, who installs monitoring systems for companies.
But even many personal assignments now include performance tables. One section of Jody and Arya’s story describes the frustration of hospice chaplains, who receive “productivity points” based in part on how many terminally ill patients they see in a day.
“This is going to sound awful,” said one chaplain, “but from time to time I did what I called “driving for spiritual help” to score points. If the patient was asleep, “I could just talk to the nurse and ask, ‘Is there any concern?’ It counted as a visit because I laid eyes on it.”
Trying to get the most out of employees is nothing new. And some form of accountability is critical to the success of an organization. But minute-by-minute tracking of employee behavior, often using crude metrics, is a more aggressive form of accountability than historically.
“It’s such an intimate form of control, and that’s part of the reason it took months of reporting to see it,” Jodi told me. “To be clear, some workers are indeed abandoned. But for many others, it’s about what happens when you need to carve out 10 minutes to clear your head, or deal with a distracted child, or spend an extra couple of minutes in the bathroom.”
In some cases, monitoring systems can backfire, and history documents how they can be inaccurate. However, often they can also contain accurate information about how an employee works from minute to minute. And in doing so, they will further shift the balance of power in the workplace from workers to employers.
The growing disparity also helps explain another trend: the growing interest in unions among some workers after decades of decline. No wonder companies are resisting.
For more: If you read the whole story, you'll understand what it's like to be tracked thanks to the design by my colleagues Alisa Aufrichtig and Ramsey Taylor.
