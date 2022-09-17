New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Houston Astros are advancing to the postseason for the sixth consecutive year and the seventh time in eight seasons.

The Astros got a win on Friday night when the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles, but the Astros have a game of their own to take care of at Minute Maid Park (they beat the A’s 5-0).

And Yordan Alvarez sure knows how to celebrate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Astros slugger belted a home run in each of his first three at-bats, including a 464-foot blast in his third. Alvarez now has 36 home runs in baseball, trailing Aaron Judge (57) and Kyle Schwarber (38).

Each of his home runs went at least 430 feet. According to ESPN, he was the first Three such home runs since 2019. He finished his fourth.

The Astros have played in five straight American League Championship Series, making the World Series in 2017, 2019 and 2021. They took it home in 2017, but were found guilty of perhaps the biggest sign-stealing scandal of the season. History of Baseball.

However, Houston has been able to produce an impressive amount of homegrown talent and compete every season, although some of their biggest stars like Gerrit Cole, George Springer and Carlos Correa have found new homes in recent years.

Mets star wants former manager fired after Astros cheating scandal

Friday also marked the return of Justin Verlander, who has been in IL since Aug. 30 with a right calf injury — and he’s vintage Verlander.

He threw five innings of no-hit ball, walking one and striking out nine before being pulled due to a pitch limitation due to an injury. He lowered his MLB-leading ERA to 1.78, putting him even further into Cy Young Award contention.

Despite pitching just one inning in 2020 and missing all of last year due to Tommy John surgery, it’s the 39-year-old’s third in perhaps his best season yet.

With another win, he became the 11th pitcher in MLB history to win three Cy Young Awards.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Astros will likely win the AL West at some point next week and have home field advantage throughout the American League postseason.