Federal agents have charged prominent yoga business owners with fronting a tax evasion scheme to funnel unreported cash into their pockets by running a lucrative nationwide business.

The co-founders of Yoga to the People — Gregory Gumusio, 61, Haven Soliman, 33, and Michael Anderson, 51 — were arrested and taken into custody by FBI agents in Washington state on Wednesday.

The business generated more than $20 million in gross receipts, yet the owners avoided filing corporate tax returns with the IRS from 2013 to 2020, according to Damian Williams, US attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Yoga to the public is marketed as affordable, offering free classes and welcoming donations from students. Instructors collect cash donations in an empty tissue box at the end of class.

According to prosecutors, studio managers were prohibited from counting cash proceeds and had to deliver them to Gumusio’s Manhattan apartment, where they would be counted at “stocking parties.”

“Defendants committed their scheme in a variety of ways, including paying employees cash and books, refusing to provide employees with tax documentation, not maintaining books and records, paying personal expenses from business accounts and using nominee entities,” Williams said.

“Despite not filing any tax returns with the IRS, at least two of the defendants submitted fictitious tax returns to third parties while seeking loans or apartments.”

Gumucio used the business account to fund his lavish lifestyle, including nearly $160,000, $270,000 on flights, $76,000 on hotels, $41,000 on Denver Broncos season tickets and a personal credit card bill of $40,000 for fine dining, the complaint said.

Soliman, Gumusio’s wife, spent nearly $50,000 in horse-related fees, including shows, lodging and riding, according to court documents.

In 2020, Yoga to the People closed all 20 locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, New York and Washington.

The three face up to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to defraud the IRS and five counts of tax evasion.