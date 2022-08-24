Yes, it’s a World War II bomber engine in this man’s garage in London, Ontario.

Aviation enthusiast and longtime craftsman Sean Wilson of London, Ontario, couldn’t resist a rusted B-29 Superfortress engine when he spotted it on eBay earlier this year.

Wilson quickly shelled out $2,000 for a World War II engine with the sole purpose of restoring it and displaying it in his garage in all its newfound gleaming beauty, as a tribute to a piece of aviation history.

According to him, this turned the heads of the neighbors.

I caused traffic jams in the area. It’s just not something you see every day. – Sean Wilson, aviation enthusiast

In May, a B-29 engine arrived by truck at Wilson’s driveway. (Presented by Sean Wilson)

“It had 50 years of growth on it and the dirt that I’m brushing off, and I’m going to turn it into a good museum piece again,” said Wilson, a fire captain in neighboring Sarnia.

Wilson paid to ship the engine from a Pennsylvania junkyard where it languished for years; and in May, a truck carrying a nearly two-ton delivery pulled up to Wilson’s suburban driveway in Lambeth.

“I just love planes and the mechanics behind them,” Wilson said. “I was so happy when he actually got here from the States because there was so much trouble trying to get him here.”

Wilson thought the engine would arrive on a flatbed truck and hired equipment to remove it when it arrived, but it arrived in a van so other equipment was required. In addition, the truck broke down on the way.

“I couldn’t believe he actually arrived when it happened,” he said.

Few World War II engines like his own have a cowling, a removable cover that hides the back of the engine and attaches to the aircraft, according to Wilson. (Rebecca Sandbergen/CBC News)

“It was pretty crazy and chaotic,” said his daughter, Sarah Wilson, 22, who is about to start an aviation maintenance degree course at Fanshawe College. “When we opened the doors, it turned out to be much larger than we expected, and it amazed everyone driving and passing by.

“People drive by and they want to stop, come up, talk and park their cars right in the middle of the street. So that generated a lot of interest.”

Indeed, a recent Facebook post got a lot of people thinking.

The bomber was probably never flown

Wilson tried to trace the origin of the engine, which was made even more difficult because the serial number had been removed.

But through some online research and help from aircraft engine groups, Wilson discovered that his new acquisition belonged to a USAF B-29 Superfortress, which, like all B-29s, had four engines on board.

The bomber engine has 18 cylinders. At the moment, Wilson has finished polishing one of them – a laborious and painstaking process. (Rebecca Sandbergen/CBC News)

“The engine was sold to TWA Airlines – Howard Hughes’ airline – and was converted to a fuel-injected engine and used by Constellation civil airlines,” Wilson said.

“This one was made in 1945, so I think it was placed in a bomber and was never used in service.”

WATCH | Sean Wilson says he “couldn’t help but buy this B-29 Superfortress engine on eBay:

In the three months since the engine was delivered, Wilson spent hours cleaning it.

“It’s such a slow process,” he admitted. “The project is much larger than I originally envisioned.”

Rust removal was the hardest part.

“I used sandblasting, wire wheels, acids. The only thing that seems effective is sandblasting, so there’s a lot of work.”

So far, Wilson has managed to finish cleaning and polishing only one of the 18 cylinders.

Wilson sought out an engine overhaul manual.

“Maybe restart it. It’s just a lot of money and a lot of time. This is a project in the future,” said Wilson, who estimates a running B-29 engine is worth $200,000.

Wilson’s daughter has more ambitious plans.

“Once I start studying at Fanshawe I’ll have a little more understanding of what’s going on with the engine and I have plans to definitely help him fix it,” she said. “He says he might not start, but I think once I start learning he will understand that I know how we can start trying.”