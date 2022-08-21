New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The inside of a shoe found floating in a hot spring earlier this week in Yellowstone National Park is linked to a July 31 incident, park officials said.

A park employee made the discovery Tuesday at Abyss Pool, a hot spring in the West Thumb Geyser Basin that reaches 140 degrees and is about 53 feet deep.

Investigators do not suspect foul play, though law enforcement is still looking into the incident.

“Visitors are reminded to stay on boardwalks and trails in thermal areas and to use extreme caution around thermal features,” the National Park Service said this week after the discovery.

“The ground in the hydrothermal area is fragile and thin, and there’s scalding water just below the surface.”

The hot springs, located in Yellowstone, are formed by precipitation that seeps into the ground and is heated by the area’s magmatic system. According to the park, hot water rises to the surface while cold water sinks around it, creating a natural plumbing system.

The incident is the first fatality involving a hot spring in Yellowstone since July 2016, when a 23-year-old man slipped and fell into the hot spring at Norris Geyser Basin while walking about 225 yards from the boardwalk.

Numerous injuries are reported each year to visitors who get too close to the hot springs. Last October a 20-year-old woman suffered severe burns from her shoulders to her feet when she tried to rescue her dog by wading into Maiden’s Grave Spring, which can reach 200 degrees.