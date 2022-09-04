New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

More interesting news for “Yellowstone” fans

Actress Q’orianka Kilcher will return for season five Paramount+ Show, According to Deadline, Angela will reprise her role as Blue Thunder.

Viewers haven’t seen Kilcher since the third season.

This past July, the California Department of Insurance released a statement stating that the actress had been charged with two counts of workers’ compensation insurance fraud. They wrote, “Kilcher allegedly violated the law in collecting more than $90,000 in disability benefits.”

Watch ‘Yellowstone”s New Season 5 Teaser Debut During VMAS: ‘All Will Be Revealed’

The announcement reveals that the cast members were on set during the filming of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold.” Eva Longoria And Michael Pena, “Kilcher injured her neck and right shoulder. She saw a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and the insurance company did not respond to handle her claim on behalf of her employer. A year later, in October 2019, Kilcher contacted the insurance company saying she needed treatment. Kilcher told the doctor handling her claim that she had been offered work since her injury, but could not accept it because the neck pain was too severe. Based on Kilcher’s statements, the doctor began receiving her temporary total disability benefits.”

However, while accepting the wages, the actress was allegedly working on “Yellowstone” from July 2019 to October 2019.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

The show recently released a teaser for season five, which will debut on November 13 as a two-hour special.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Little is known about the brand new season, however Kevin Costner John returns as Dutton.