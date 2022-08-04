New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Melanie Lynskey joins her fellow “Yellowjackets” co-stars in a new interview, where the actress discusses the body shaming she experienced early in her career filming “Coyote Ugly.”

Lynskey played Gloria in the 2000 comedy about songwriter Violet Sanford (played by Piper Perabo) who gets a job at an all-female NYC bar.

Tony Cypress, Juliet Lewis and Christina Ricci Others interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter Lynskey discusses her experience filming “Coyote Ugly.”

she told the outlet while describing the start of her career as the “best friend from Jersey” on “Ugly Coyote.” “I’m already hungry and I can be skinny for this body, and I’m still a (size) four.”

Lynskey continued, “People already put a lot of Spanx on me at wardrobe fittings and were so disappointed when they saw me, the costume designer was like, ‘No one told me there weren’t any girls like you.’ My physicality, my body, the people who do my make-up and ‘I’m going to help you out by giving you a bit more jawline and stuff’ is a very intense opinion.

Lynskey said that while she was working on the film, she was constantly told, “You’re not pretty.” She said it was hard to hear what she had done in her twenties.

Shortly after that article came out.. Lynskey took to Twitter To create a direct record of the statements she made in the interview.

“I see this has made headlines so please let me clarify a few things! Originally a costume designer Worked in ‘Coyote Ugly’‘ left for some reason, & a lovely gracious lady named Marilyn Stewart took over and she was amazing. The first person is mean, not creditable,” she tweeted on Wednesday.

“And my answer is kind of confusing—I’ve had experiences with makeup artists helping my face look better, but not at Coyote Ugly. The hair and makeup team were amazing and so kind and the best I’ve ever worked with.”

“Sorry for any confusion I’ve caused – if I ever talk about a bad experience, I’m very careful not to identify who did it because I’m not in the business of publicly shaming people. I’ll just talk about my experiences,” she concluded on Twitter.

Lynskey faced similar comments years later in her career. She said in the past A rolling stone When she was filming “Yellowjackets,” she had a similar conversation with a crew member.

“They asked me, ‘What are you planning to do?’ Lynskey recalls. “I’m sure the producers will provide you with a trainer. They’d love to help you.”

“Yellowjackets” has completed its first season and is in its second season Showtime television show returns for a second season.