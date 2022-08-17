WASHINGTON (AP) — Now President Joe Biden has signed Democrats’ sweeping climate, tax and health care bill into law. As legislation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ordered the IRS to produce a plan within six months detailing how the tax agency will overhaul its technology, customer service and hiring processes.

In part, the improvements are intended to “end a two-tiered tax system where most Americans pay what they owe, but those at the top of the distribution often don’t,” Yellen said in a memo to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig on Tuesday. Their term ends in three months.

Yellen’s memo, obtained by The Associated Press, outlines the importance of modernizing IRS computer systems and ensuring the agency is adequately staffed, now that the tax collector will receive nearly $80 billion over the next 10 years.

That funding is needed more than technology. At least 50,000 IRS employees will retire in the next five years.

Yellen called on the IRS to “completely address the inventory backlog and make significant improvements in taxpayer services,” “overhaul a decades-old information technology system,” and invest and train employees so they can spot the most complex evasion schemes at the top.

This year’s tax season is the worst due date The IRS has historically been responsible for administering pandemic-related programs, such as sending out stimulus checks, emergency rental assistance and advance child tax credit checks.

In it June report To Congress, the National Taxpayer Advocate, an independent watchdog within the IRS, said taxpayers were waiting too long on the telephone and were experiencing delays of six months to a year in processing paper returns.

Additional funding for the agency has been politically controversial since 2013, when the Obama administration found that the IRS scrutinized political groups that applied for tax-exempt status.

The Treasury Department’s inspector general’s report found both Conservative and liberal groups were selected for observation.

Lately, Republican politicians and candidates have been skewed How the climate, tax and health care bill would reform the IRS and impact middle-class taxes.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tweeted last week that “Democrats have a new army of 87,000 IRS agents coming for you — with 710,000 new audits for Americans making less than $75k.”

Yellen last week sent instructions to IRS leadership not to raise audit rates on Americans making less than $400,000 a year.

“Instead, enforcement resources will focus on high-end noncompliance,” she said in her Aug. 11 guidance. “There, stable, multi-year funding is critical to the agency’s ability to make the investments necessary to continue a robust attack on the tax gap.”