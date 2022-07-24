Yellen downplays US recession as wave of economic data looms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday that the U.S. economy is slowing, but pointed to healthy hiring as evidence. It is not yet in recession.

Yellen spoke on NBC’s “Meet the Press” ahead of this week’s release of economic reports that shed light on an economy currently beset by rampant inflation. And threatened with higher interest rates . The data covers new home sales, consumer confidence, incomes, spending, inflation and aggregate output.

The highest-profile report will likely be Thursday, when the Commerce Department releases its first estimate of the economy for the April-June quarter. Some economists expect it to show contraction for the second consecutive quarter. The economy shrank by 1.6% in the January-March quarter . Two straight negative readings are considered the unofficial definition of a recession, but in this case economists consider it misleading.

Instead, the National Bureau of Economic Research – a nonprofit group of economists – defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity that spreads throughout the economy and lasts for more than a few months.”

Yellen argued that the economy is largely healthy: Consumer spending is rising, Americans’ financial health is solid on average, and the economy has added more than 400,000 jobs per month this year, a strong number. The unemployment rate is at 3.6%, a nearly half-century low.

“We have a very strong labor market,” Yellen said. “This is not an economy in recession.”

Still, Yellen acknowledged that the economy is “in a transition period where growth will slow” from its historically fastest pace in 2021.

The slowdown is “necessary and appropriate,” she said, because “we need to develop at a steady and steady pace.”

Slower growth is helping to moderate inflation, which is the highest in two generations at 9.1%.

Still, many economists believe a recession is on the horizon, with inflation eroding Americans’ ability to spend and the Federal Reserve rapidly raising borrowing costs. Last week, Bank of America’s economists were the latest to forecast a “mild recession” later this year.

And Larry Summers, Treasury Secretary under President Bill Clinton, said Sunday on CNN’s “GPS” that “a recession is very likely” as the Fed raises interest rates to combat inflation. Those higher borrowing costs are meant to dampen consumer spending on homes and cars and slow business borrowing, leading to a recession.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its second 0.75% point hike At its short-term rate, respectively, that was the largest increase not seen since 1994. That would keep the Fed’s benchmark rate in the range of 2.25% to 2.5%, the highest level since 2018. Fed policymakers are expected to keep hiking the rate until it reaches around 3.5%, the highest since 2008.

The Fed’s hikes have torpedoed the housing market , mortgage rates have doubled to 5.5% in the past year. Existing home sales have fallen for five consecutive months. The government will report on Tuesday that new home sales fell in June.

Fewer home sales mean less spending on items that come with buying a new home, such as furniture, appliances, curtains and kitchenware.

Many other countries are also grappling with high inflation, and slowing foreign growth could weaken the US economy. Europe faces the threat of recession after rising inflation and the central bank raising interest rates last week. First time in 11 years.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde also tried to play down recession concerns at a news conference last Thursday.

“In the baseline scenario, there is no recession, not this year or next year,” Lagarde said. “Is the horizon cloudy? Absolutely it is.”