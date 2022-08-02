New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees are sending Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Commerce, it is First reported by Sports IllustratedGallo’s troubled tenure with the Bronx Bombers ended.

The two-time All Star was sent to the Yankees at last year’s trade deadline to improve a struggling Yankees team with lefty power and elite defense, but none of those traits came through in the Bronx.

Gallo was a .211 hitter with an .833 OPS during his tenure with the Texas Rangers, but in 140 games as a Yankee, he hit just .159 with a .660 OPS. He has just 12 homers and 24 RBI in 82 games this year.

Gallo’s exit was written on the wall last week when the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The Yanks also added Frankie Montas and Scott Efros, so the club had to make moves with their 26-man roster.

This season, Gallo is hitting .159/.282/.339 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Gallo’s last start with the Yankees came last Thursday, the same day they acquired Benintendi. He went 0-3-3 with three strikeouts and was given loud boos throughout the night, despite his name being chanted before the fate of his at-bats.

The Yankees acquired Double-A pitcher Clayton Beater from the Dodgers, their 15th-ranked prospect.