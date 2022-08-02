closer
The New York Yankees are sending Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to multiple reports.

Commerce, it is First reported by Sports IllustratedGallo’s troubled tenure with the Bronx Bombers ended.

Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx Borough of New York on September 21, 2021.

(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The two-time All Star was sent to the Yankees at last year’s trade deadline to improve a struggling Yankees team with lefty power and elite defense, but none of those traits came through in the Bronx.

Gallo was a .211 hitter with an .833 OPS during his tenure with the Texas Rangers, but in 140 games as a Yankee, he hit just .159 with a .660 OPS. He has just 12 homers and 24 RBI in 82 games this year.

Gallo’s exit was written on the wall last week when the Yankees acquired Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals.

The Yanks also added Frankie Montas and Scott Efros, so the club had to make moves with their 26-man roster.

Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees reacts after lining up to right field in the bottom of the sixth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays on October 1, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in New York City.

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

MLB Legend Pete Rose Blasts Yankees, Joey Gallo: ‘Ray Charles Doesn’t Strike That Much’

This season, Gallo is hitting .159/.282/.339 and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Gallo’s last start with the Yankees came last Thursday, the same day they acquired Benintendi. He went 0-3-3 with three strikeouts and was given loud boos throughout the night, despite his name being chanted before the fate of his at-bats.

Joey Gallo #13 of the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2021 in New York City. The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0.

(Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The Yankees acquired Double-A pitcher Clayton Beater from the Dodgers, their 15th-ranked prospect.