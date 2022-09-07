New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Aaron Judge is playing himself into the biggest payday in baseball history.

Set to hit the free agent market at the end of the season, New York Yankees outfielder Roger Morris is on pace to break the American League record for most home runs in a single season (61), and some might argue the actual MLB record.

Thirty teams will want Judge in their squad from 2023 and he will have the chance to speak to all of them. But make no mistake, the Yanks want him back.

“We love Aaron Judge. We think Aaron Judge is an all-time Yankee,” Levine said on “The Show.” With Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman. “We think he’s a great player, a great player. We think he’s a great guy. That’s why we gave him the highest all-time position player contract in Yankees history.”

Before Opening Day, Judge rejected a $213.5 million, seven-year extension beginning in 2023 that also included an arbitration figure of $17 million this season. The deal is worth an average annual value of $230.5 million over eight years, slightly less than $29 million per year (Alex Rodriguez’s contract in 2007 was 10 years and $275 million).

The 30-year-old is reportedly looking for a deal of at least nine years and more than $300 million, so there will no doubt be plenty of talk in the offseason.

“The issue here is not whether we want Aaron Judge back or not,” Levine said. “It doesn’t matter how much we value him. It’s a negotiation. What we talk about with him and his reps in the offseason is how to keep him. And then it’s up to him to see if he wants to see. Stay here, does he want to go somewhere else, is somebody offering him a good deal? … One of the best players in baseball. We think he’s the one. It’s just a yes question, and we’re going to try again.

“We’re not going to let him leave. We’re going to try our best to get him where we want him to go: a longtime Yankee. But it takes two to get a yes. I’ve done a lot of deals in my life, and it’s hard to get a yes. At the end of the day, we really try, his We know the value, we know him, but it takes two to tango. … All we can do is try to show him how much we want him to be a Yankee.”

Levine expects the Bronx Bombers to be “extraordinarily competitive” in the Judge sweepstakes, but even as fans clamor for a blank check, they aren’t completely breaking even for Judge.

“Honestly, fans are fans, and I love them, but at the end of the day, the discussions have to be within the realm of reality — not fantasy. … There’s stuff in the real world that doesn’t make any sense at all, and then there’s the real effort that we’re going to try and make to keep him a Yankee forever,” he said.

He is currently the heavy betting favorite to win the American League MVP award, hitting .302 with an MLB-leading 54 homers and a 1.085 OPS. He leads the AL in RBI (117), slugging percentage (.682), total bases (330), OPS+ (204), runs scored (109) and WAR (8.4) with 80 walks and .403. On-base percentage.