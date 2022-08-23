New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the movie “Major League”, Pedro Serrano tries to get out of a depression using all kinds of superstitions and voodoo. The New York Yankees appear to be close to it.

The Yankees are 6-14 in August and 11-20 in the second half of the season. The team is riding a two-game winning streak after Aaron Judge’s 47th home run of the season opened their subway series against the New York Mets, avoiding a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees players revealed in an article published Tuesday to Sports Illustrated — the team is trying everything to shake off the bad juju — playing with and without undershirts, changing spikes, burning sage, the way they greet each other, chewing gum and playing video. One-on-one games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

What about Rain Out, a la “Bull Durham”?

“We got a good thing with the rain delay,” Yankees reliever Lucas Luetz told the outlet. “We would circle up and play video games together and we won a couple of times.”

The weather threatened to delay Monday’s game against the Mets. But the thunderstorm could not stop the start.

Yankees fan drinks beer by making hot dog straw, divides social media

Ron Marinaccio, another Yankees pitcher, Joined Sports Illustrated It’s really about keeping a “positive mindset”.

“We try to keep everything as simple as possible,” he said. “We all know none of that really matters. It’s just trying to keep a positive mindset. … We feel like we’re very close to getting back on track. … As hard as it has been the last two weeks, if we can knock off two good weeks now and then find ourselves 13 games back in the division, These bad two weeks don’t matter anymore.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Yankees fans are muttering “goosefraba” to themselves as the season winds down.

New York once held a 13-game lead in the American League East. With eight games remaining, the team faces six more series against divisional teams that would love to destroy the Yankees’ playoff hopes.