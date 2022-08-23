closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

In the movie “Major League”, Pedro Serrano tries to get out of a depression using all kinds of superstitions and voodoo. The New York Yankees appear to be close to it.

The Yankees are 6-14 in August and 11-20 in the second half of the season. The team is riding a two-game winning streak after Aaron Judge’s 47th home run of the season opened their subway series against the New York Mets, avoiding a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Yankees players revealed in an article published Tuesday to Sports Illustrated — the team is trying everything to shake off the bad juju — playing with and without undershirts, changing spikes, burning sage, the way they greet each other, chewing gum and playing video. One-on-one games.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yankees players stand for the national anthem before taking on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City.

Yankees players stand for the national anthem before taking on the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on June 3, 2022 in New York City.
(Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

What about Rain Out, a la “Bull Durham”?

“We got a good thing with the rain delay,” Yankees reliever Lucas Luetz told the outlet. “We would circle up and play video games together and we won a couple of times.”

The weather threatened to delay Monday’s game against the Mets. But the thunderstorm could not stop the start.

Yankees fan drinks beer by making hot dog straw, divides social media

Ron Marinaccio of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Astros on June 30, 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Ron Marinaccio of the New York Yankees delivers a pitch against the Astros on June 30, 2022 at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.
(Juan DeLeon/ICON Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ron Marinaccio, another Yankees pitcher, Joined Sports Illustrated It’s really about keeping a “positive mindset”.

“We try to keep everything as simple as possible,” he said. “We all know none of that really matters. It’s just trying to keep a positive mindset. … We feel like we’re very close to getting back on track. … As hard as it has been the last two weeks, if we can knock off two good weeks now and then find ourselves 13 games back in the division, These bad two weeks don’t matter anymore.”

Aaron Judge of New York walks to the dugout during a Mets game on August 22, 2022 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York’s Aaron Judge walks to the dugout during a Mets game on August 22, 2022 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
(Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Yankees fans are muttering “goosefraba” to themselves as the season winds down.

New York once held a 13-game lead in the American League East. With eight games remaining, the team faces six more series against divisional teams that would love to destroy the Yankees’ playoff hopes.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.