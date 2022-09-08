New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Osvaldo Cabrera entered an exclusive club after pitching the New York Yankees to a walk-off victory against the Minnesota Twins in the first game of their doubleheader on Wednesday.

The rookie’s walk-off single in the 12th inning scored Isiah Kiner-Falefa to give New York a 5-4 victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His assist for the win could be overlooked because it was Aaron Judge’s 55th home run hit in the same game, Cabrera, who previously had an outfield assist, became the fourth Yankees player since 1961 to record an outfield assist and a walk-off hit. in extra innings in the same game.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the previous Yankees to accomplish the feat were Melky Cabrera in 2007, Joe Pepitone in 1967 and Yogi Berra in 1961 during the so-called expansion era.

Aaron Judge rewrote the Yankees record books with his 55th home run

Cabrera was down 0-25 before the clutch hit.

“We like his poise and his makeup. He’s fearless,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Cabrera after the game. via MLB.com.

New York sweeps the Twins in a doubleheader and reclaims the American League East division. The Yankees hold a 5-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays and a 6.5-game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays in the division.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Yankees’ series with the Twins ends Thursday night.