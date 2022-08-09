closer
The New York Yankees could be without one of their key midseason acquisitions for a long time.

Matt Carpenter left Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a fractured left foot during the team’s 9-4 victory. He fouled a pitch by Logan Gilbert off his feet.

New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter hits a foul ball off his feet during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Seattle. He left the game after batting.

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Carpenter was seen in a boot and crutches in the locker room.

“I don’t want to give a number [of how long I could be out]Because I don’t know,” Carpenter said. via MLB.com. “But I’m hoping to be in a position to come back in mid-September and contribute to the run down the stretch.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone, second from right, and a trainer, right, talk to Matt Carpenter after he fouled the ball off his ankle during the first inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. In Seattle.

(AP Photo/John Froschauer)

“So we’ll see. I mean, that’s my mindset … I’m going to come back. I’m not going to let my mind go anywhere else I don’t want to. I’m not even going to accept reality. It’s going to be for me.”

Carpenter joined the Yankees on May 26 after being released by the Texas Rangers.

He immediately went on a serious streak in a limited role to begin his tenure in the Bronx. Going into Monday’s game, he was hitting .305 with a 1.138 OPS in 47 games. He had 15 home runs and 47 RBI.

New York Yankees' Matt Carpenter tips his cap as he goes to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis.

New York Yankees’ Matt Carpenter tips his cap as he goes to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in St. Louis.
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

“He became a very important factor in that room,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And everybody loves him. So it’s a blow, but hopefully we’ll get him back at some point.”

