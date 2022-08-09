New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees could be without one of their key midseason acquisitions for a long time.

Matt Carpenter left Monday’s game against the Seattle Mariners with a fractured left foot during the team’s 9-4 victory. He fouled a pitch by Logan Gilbert off his feet.

Carpenter was seen in a boot and crutches in the locker room.

“I don’t want to give a number [of how long I could be out]Because I don’t know,” Carpenter said. via MLB.com. “But I’m hoping to be in a position to come back in mid-September and contribute to the run down the stretch.

“So we’ll see. I mean, that’s my mindset … I’m going to come back. I’m not going to let my mind go anywhere else I don’t want to. I’m not even going to accept reality. It’s going to be for me.”

Carpenter joined the Yankees on May 26 after being released by the Texas Rangers.

He immediately went on a serious streak in a limited role to begin his tenure in the Bronx. Going into Monday’s game, he was hitting .305 with a 1.138 OPS in 47 games. He had 15 home runs and 47 RBI.

“He became a very important factor in that room,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “And everybody loves him. So it’s a blow, but hopefully we’ll get him back at some point.”