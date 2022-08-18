New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees hit the clutch at the right time against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Going into the game, the Yankees had lost six of their last seven and their position as the best team in baseball since the All-Star break had been severely damaged. Additionally, players like Josh Donaldson were in a serious rut, which didn’t help the situation.

However, Donaldson is energized by and offers criticism.

In the bottom of the 10th inning, down by three runs, Donaldson hit a walk-off grand slam to give the Yankees an 8-7 victory. It was New York’s fourth win since the start of the month.

“Guys were fired up. I think how the game progressed and how it was a back-and-forth battle there, and we were able to get back out there with our backs against the wall,” Donaldson said after the game. “I’m sure there’s been a release of some joy and some frustration in the last couple of weeks.”

It was Donaldson’s first home run since Aug. 8. Going into the game, he was 3-25. He became the third Yankee, joining Babe Ruth and Jason Giambi, to hit a game-ending grand slam after New York trailed by at least three runs in extra innings, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“There’s no better feeling in the world than hitting a walk-off home run,” he said.

The game was tied 4-4 after nine innings. Francisco Mejia led off the top of the 10th by scoring Roman Quinn, Isaac Paredes and Taylor Walls. Tampa Bay should feel good.

Aaron Judge started the inning at second base. A Gleyber Torres single moved him to third. After Anthony Rizzo walked, Donaldson came up and singled Jalen Beeks.

Rizzo tied the game in the eighth with a solo home run.

New York went 73-45, while the Rays fell to 62-54.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.