New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole gets into trouble with Toronto Blue Jays starter Alec Manoh during Sunday’s game.

Manoh hit Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Manoh’s pitch went up the judge and hit the outfielder’s left arm. Cole came out of the dugout and started barking at Manoh as Judge walked to first base.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge walks to first base as Toronto Blue Jays' Alec Manoh (6) is hit by a pitch during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City.

(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

Cole appeared to ask the umpire to toss Manoh out of the game for a hit-by-pitch. A few Blue Jays players came out of the dugout.

Cooler heads prevailed after a little back and forth. The Yankees were leading 2-1 at the time.

The Yankees were shut out for the fifth time in August; Manager Aaron Boon told the team to be ‘ticked off’

Manoh, an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, entered the game against the Yankees with 579 at-bats in 23 starts. He struck out a league-leading 12 batters. He led the league in hit batters last season with 16 in 459 batters. He had a 2.71 ERA before Sunday.

Alec Manoh of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on August 21, 2022 in New York City.

(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays are looking for a sweep of the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for four runs on five hits in six innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees pitches during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on August 20, 2022 in New York.

(Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Despite allowing just two runs in his two previous starts before this season, New York lost those games. The Yankees haven’t won a game since Cole started on July 29 against the Kansas City Royals. Cole hasn’t hit a shutout since July 17 in a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.

He had a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 25 starts.

