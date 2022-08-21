New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole gets into trouble with Toronto Blue Jays starter Alec Manoh during Sunday’s game.

Manoh hit Yankees slugger Aaron Judge with a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning. Manoh’s pitch went up the judge and hit the outfielder’s left arm. Cole came out of the dugout and started barking at Manoh as Judge walked to first base.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cole appeared to ask the umpire to toss Manoh out of the game for a hit-by-pitch. A few Blue Jays players came out of the dugout.

Cooler heads prevailed after a little back and forth. The Yankees were leading 2-1 at the time.

The Yankees were shut out for the fifth time in August; Manager Aaron Boon told the team to be ‘ticked off’

Manoh, an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, entered the game against the Yankees with 579 at-bats in 23 starts. He struck out a league-leading 12 batters. He led the league in hit batters last season with 16 in 459 batters. He had a 2.71 ERA before Sunday.

The Blue Jays are looking for a sweep of the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for four runs on five hits in six innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Despite allowing just two runs in his two previous starts before this season, New York lost those games. The Yankees haven’t won a game since Cole started on July 29 against the Kansas City Royals. Cole hasn’t hit a shutout since July 17 in a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He had a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 25 starts.