Gerrit Cole was given a nine-year, $324 million contract in the winter of 2019, giving him the longest and most lucrative contract (in AAV – at the time – and total money) of any pitcher in MLB history.

Lately, the problem has appeared to be trying to live up to the contract the New York Yankees gave him

Cole was 3-0 in his previous two starts against the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals — he blew them both out. He followed up those performances by allowing six earned runs and three homers in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners en route to a 7-3 Yankees loss on Wednesday.

It was Cole’s second straight start allowing five or more earned runs. But oddly enough, all 11 runs allowed came in just two separate innings.

“It’s hard to believe how quickly it’s going to blow up. I’m just trying to be great out there. Obviously the game is telling us we’re not there. We just have to keep grinding on it. It doesn’t feel good,” Cole told reporters after the game.

Cole is now tied for the third-most starts among all pitchers with outings allowing five or more earned runs, along with guys like Jon Adan, Dylan Bundy, Hunter Greene and the like. Plenty of other bad pitchers. He pitched just 1.2 innings earlier this year, and he threw just four innings on Opening Day — even though he was properly ramped up due to the lockout, he still allowed three earned runs, and that wasn’t a good performance.

In the same breath, he’s one of just 12 pitchers in the big leagues to go six-plus innings with two or fewer runs in at least a dozen starts.

To be safe, it’s been a very up-and-down season for Cole, whose 2022 ERA now stands at 3.57.

“There’s good, there’s bad. Numbers are numbers,” Cole said when asked how he would rate his season. “I’m just trying to stay on the same drumbeat. I’m just trying to improve every week. Sometimes, things that happen in this game don’t have answers, but there are things we can do better. We’re grinding to do it. In terms of the whole season, right now, I’m just trying to continue to improve. We have good ones. , we’ve got clunkers, we’ve got baseball. Numbers are numbers.”

It’s a bad time for the Yankees to have pitching struggles. Cole’s ERA over his last three games (although shoddy defense inflated it) is 7.00. In his last 11, it’s 4.32.

He was also bad last year due to a hamstring injury at the time.

In his final regular season three starts in 2021, he allowed 15 earned runs in 17.2 innings (7.64 ERA) and lasted just two innings in the wild card game after allowing three runs there.

“We have to show that level of excellence, the way we want to show by October,” he said.

Cole isn’t the only player struggling as a Yankee starter lately. Entering Wednesday, the Yankees’ rotation had a combined 4.23 ERA since July 5, the eighth-worst mark in baseball since that date.

They traded for Frankie Montas in hopes of getting the rotation back on track.