New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Alec Manoh fired back at New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole on Sunday night as he kicked up a dust-up at Yankee Stadium.

Manoh hit Aaron Judge with a pitch in the fifth inning. Cole came out of the dugout yelling at Manoh and arguing for the pitcher’s ejection. Cooler heads prevailed on the field, but Manoh had some fiery words for Cole after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I pitched and obviously it hit the umpire,” Manoh said. “Obviously, I looked at him and said, ‘Man, I’m not trying to do that.’

Cole had to be pulled away by bench coach Carlos Mendoza before Judge and Manoh appeared to discuss what happened when the outfielder went to first base.

“It’s too much (dust) for my taste,” Cole said.

Astros’ Yordon Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath against Braves; Fireworks ‘made it worse’

The Yankees won the game 4-2 to avoid the sweep. It was just their 10th win in their last 30 games.

Manoh, an All-Star for the first time in his career this season, entered the game against the Yankees with 579 at-bats in 23 starts. He struck out a league-leading 12 batters. He led the league in hit batters last season with 16 in 459 batters. He had a 2.71 ERA before Sunday.

The Blue Jays are looking for a sweep of the Yankees.

Cole was tagged for four runs on five hits in six innings against the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Despite allowing just two runs in his two previous starts before this season, New York lost those games. The Yankees haven’t won a game since Cole started on July 29 against the Kansas City Royals. Cole hasn’t hit a shutout since July 17 in a no-hitter against the Boston Red Sox.

Click here to get the Fox News app

He had a 3.41 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 25 starts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.