New York Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner and general manager Brian Cashman faced fan outrage at Yankee Stadium after the organization retired Paul O’Neal’s number on Sunday.

The Yankees enter the final game of a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to win their 10th game in the last 30. When Steinbrenner and Cashman stepped onto the field for the ceremony, both officials faced noticeable boos.

Retired New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill speaks to fans during a number retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

New York was 4-14 in August before beating the Blue Jays to stave off the sweep, but the message from Yankees fans to the top brass was sent loud and clear.

Some of O’Neill’s former teammates took to the field during the 40-minute ceremony. Mariano Rivera, Jorge Posada, Bernie Williams, Tino Martinez and Andy Pettet were among those in attendance. The New York Post. O’Neal is not allowed to interact with any of the current Yankees players because he has not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Former New York Yankees player Paul O'Neal punches owner Hal Steinbrenner during a ceremony to retire his number before the game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays on August 21, 2022 at Yankee Stadium in New York.

(Dennis Schneider-USA TODAY Sports)

He hit .303 with 185 home runs and 858 RBI with the Yankees from 1993 to 2001. He was a four-time All-Star and won four World Series titles. His number 21 now resides in Monument Park.

“That’s why I’m celebrating today, because it’s the biggest dream I’ve had in my life,” he said.

O’Neal has called games on the YES Network from his Ohio home since the pandemic-affected season in 2020. When asked by NJ.com about his vaccination status, he said he “didn’t want to discuss it.”

Retired New York Yankees player Paul O'Neill stands next to his number at Monument Park during a number retirement ceremony before a baseball game between the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in New York.

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

Only LaTroy Hawkins has worn No. 21 for the Yankees since O’Neal retired. Hawkins wore it at points in 2008 before changing it shortly after the start of the season.

