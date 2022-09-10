New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees fans loved seeing Derek Jeter back in the Bronx on Friday night during a Hall of Fame induction tribute before the game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

However, the fans did not give a warm welcome to owner Hal Steinbrenner when he stepped onto the field.

Jeter presents the Turn 2 Foundation with a $222,222.22 check, The Captain’s retired number 2 , Steinbrenner received a standing ovation from the audience.

While mentioning Steinbrenner’s family during his speech, Jeter also had to tell the audience, “You have fun.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But Steinbrenner was not alone. GM Brian Cashman also heard a resounding chorus. After his speech, Jeter joked, “They boo because they want to cheer.”

Among the team’s struggles are Yankees fans Boo Hal Steinbrenner, Brian Cashman

August At Paul O’Neill’s number retirement ceremony on the 22nd, fans also booed Steinbrenner and Cashman.

There is no joke behind this for the fans. Aaron Judge has been a storyline all season due to his contract situation, in addition to the team’s recent struggles.

The Yankees gave Judge the largest contract of any position player in franchise history at $213.5 million over seven years, or $30.5 million per season.

Instead, the judge bet on himself and it certainly worked. He will get a lucrative contract after the season. Judge leads MLB in multiple categories, including home runs (55), RBI (118) and OPS (1.092).

Roger Morris’ son Aaron Judge agrees his father has a ‘real’ home-run record

The Yankees plan to be very engaged with Judge in free agency as they look to land their next potential captain since Jeter was put in pinstripes.

The Yankees are 64-28 in the first half of the season, easily establishing themselves as the best team in MLB. But they’ve gone 19-27 since then, with injuries and poor hitting the two main reasons behind their skid. They still hold a 4 ½-game lead in the division against the second-place Rays.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Jeter was inducted into the Hall of Fame on September 8, 2021, although he was elected in 2020. Ceremony canceled due to COVID-19 precaution.