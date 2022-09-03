New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

What was once double digits lead in the American League East New York is down to five games for the Yankees.

After a five-game winning streak in late August, the The Yankees have now lost five of their last six games after a 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

New York managed only five hits, not getting a runner past second base on Friday night Pressure on manager Aaron Boon Mounting is in progress.

“It’s an embarrassing loss,” Boone said after the game, according to the New York Post. “Hopefully, it’s one of those rock bottom things where you have to be angry [and] Shame on you.”

The Yankees got a quality start from pitcher Domingo German – 6.2 innings, two earned – but New York could never get anything going offensively and the bullpen gave up six runs in the eighth inning to put the game away for Tampa Bay.

“I don’t pay attention to that. The worst thing you can do in anything is get pressured or feel pressured,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said when asked about New York’s lead in the AL East. “We’re playing a kid’s game. It’s a game we love, and we want to go out every night excited and not really worry about the position.

“Because if we show up and do what we do — have good at-bats, put the stuff we need on the mound — we’re going to look at the end of the year and get to where we want to be. Position. We can’t sit here and try to press. I don’t think so. That anyone in this room is trying to press or watch that kind of stuff. We have a lot on our plate.”

The Yankees are now 15-25 since the All-Star break and have been shut out six times in the second half of the season.

“It’s just embarrassing when you get beat like that and the struggles you go through,” Boone added, according to ESPN. “I’m in charge of this team. What we are going through right now, I know better than anyone, hard times and hard times to come. I think the effort is there, I think the care is there. But we’ve set a pretty good standard in that room that we want to start living up to.”

The Rays and Yankees play the second game of a three-game series on Saturday at 6:10 PM ET.