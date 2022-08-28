New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Yankees bullpen took a bit of a hit on Saturday as Aroldis Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list with a skin infection from a recent tattoo.

Chapman started feeling irritation in his leg on Thursday after getting the tattoo earlier in the week. Manager Aaron Boone said he was kept back in a hotel while the team played the Oakland Athletics on the road on Friday and Saturday and was treated with antibiotics.

“It’s still important enough,” Boone said. “He’s got a really bad infection.”

Boone said he doesn’t expect the infection to be a long-term problem, but is going to wait to get a better idea of ​​how much time the Yankees reliever will miss.

“Hopefully he’ll be good for a long time. We’ve got to turn it around. It’s been a little bit off the last few days,” Boone said.

He said he doesn’t have a problem with Chapman getting a tattoo in the middle of a playoff push.

“It’s hard for me. I don’t have tattoos. It’s a personal choice,” he said. “It was an unfortunate situation that turned into an infection. My focus is on trying to get him right.”

In 36 appearances this season, Chapman has a 4.70 ERA and nine saves. He lost the team’s closer role after a shaky start to the season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.