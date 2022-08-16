New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anthony Rizzo, 12-for-60 with five home runs and 12 strikeouts in his last 17 games for the New York Yankees, entered the game on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

His frustrations boiled over.

In the bottom of the third inning, Rizzo was hit by a pitch from Ryan Yarbrough — an inside curve that hit Rizzo’s leg off the left side of the plate. What appeared to be an obvious hit by a pitch was nixed by home plate umpire DJ Rayburn, who claimed Rizzo didn’t do enough to get out of the way.

Rizzo was clearly upset by the call, but remained cool enough to return to the batter’s box.

The first baseman eventually strikes out.

After entering the dugout, Rizzo took out his frustration on his helmet. He hit it a few times before moving to the other side.

Rizzo stayed in the game. He hit Rays opener Jalen Beeks for his 18th double of the season.

However, the Yankees failed to score in five innings. The team is shut out against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

New York is 3-10 in its last 13 games through July 31st.