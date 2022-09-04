New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees motto of late: Add insult to injury.

Fortunately, the Yankees finally won a game on Sunday, but they know they may be without their trade deadline acquisitions for the rest of the year.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery on a broken hamate bone he suffered Friday, the team announced Sunday.

Manager Aaron Boone said the outfielder felt a pop in his bat Friday night at Tropicana Field — it turned out to be a lot worse than that.

Benintendi was a .320 hitter when the Yankees acquired him at the trade deadline, but he — along with the rest of the team — has struggled since then.

Between several hot and cold streaks since joining the Bronx Bombers, Benintendi is hitting .254 with a .734 OPS in 33 games.

Benintendi was seen as a replacement for Joey Gallo, who was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a practically automatic strikeout streak during his tenure with the Yanks.

The Yankees’ lead in the AL East returned to five games after Sunday’s win, but they are 19-31 since July 9, when their lead has shrunk from 15.5.