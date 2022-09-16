New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

As an outfielder for the New York Yankees Aaron Judge is inches closer to breaking The American League single-season home run record, debated.

Over the years, baseball fans have argued over the single-season home run record, with Barry Bonds’ 73 and Mark McGwire’s 70 coming during the so-called “steroid era.”

from Major League Baseball In 2003, when testing began for performance-enhancing substances, no player had ever hit more than 60 home runs in a season, raising the question of whether Roger Morris’ 61 home runs was a real record.

Wladimir Guerrero JR Says Aaron Judge Deserves All MVP Over Shohei Ohtani

The judge does not believe this to be true.

“Seventy-three record,” Judge told Sports Illustrated. “In my book. Whatever people want to say about that era of baseball, for me, they went out there and hit 73 homers and 70 homers, and that’s the record for me. The AL record is 61, so that’s something I can try to follow. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, it’s It’s been fun so far.”

It’s been a banner year for Judge, sitting on his performance 57 home runs through 143 games . He will undoubtedly be named the American League MVP and demand a huge contract during the offseason.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“A lot of the work he’s done so far this year, not just this year, it shows,” Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson said. “His ability to handle more types of pitches is very impressive. It’s having information and being able to use it now because he’s more skilled.

Aaron Judge enters Triple Crown conversation with 2-homer game VS Red Sox

“Perhaps the most impressive thing is that he found a way to improve without going outside of his strengths. Guys with power usually have to lose some power to get more contact. He just kept at it.”

His best season in the majors would come shortly after the rejection New York’s $213.5 million contract offer In the offseason, the bet is – rightly – on himself. The terms of the offer were made public by Yankees general manager Brian Cashman.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I could have taken it out on the organization, taken it out on the fans, taken it out on my teammates,” Judge told SI. “But I turned it into a positive. Like, ‘Hey, we’re not done. Now I can turn my attention back to the season and do what I can to help this team win as many games as we did.’ That’s what I decided to do.”

Judge has 19 games left to surpass Morris on the home run list, starting with a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers that begins Friday night.