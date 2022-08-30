New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

If two consecutive intentional walks didn’t prove that New York Yankees’ All-Star Aaron Judge is the most feared hitter in baseball right now, it should have made it clear what he did when he finally allowed a hit.

Judge sent a slider from Los Angeles Angels right-hander Ryan Tepera over the left-center field wall at Angel Stadium for his 50th home run, and in doing so, became the 10th player in MLB history to record multiple 50-home run seasons.

In his rookie season in 2017, when he was named Rookie of the Year, Judge hit 52 homers, a rookie record that Mets first baseman Pete Alonso would break two years later.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 434-foot bomb sent the sellout crowd into a frenzy right off the bat, making Judge just the third Yankee to accomplish the feat. He joined legendary sluggers Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle in the hunt for the Yankees in a season that was on track to break more franchise records.

The player with the most home runs in a single season by a Yankee is Roger Morris, who hit 61 round-trippers in 1961. With 33 games left to play, Judge needs 12 home runs to break the long-standing total.

Aaron Judge hit a home run in the 49th, Gerrit Cole struck out 11 and the Yankees won.

Judge has been consistently playing like the MVP all season, which is why many believe he can get the record. He is currently on pace to hit 63 home runs, and he will play every other game.

Record or not, the judge didn’t end the night the way he wanted. The Yankees went 4-3 going into the night against a 55-73 Angels team. They lost their previous two games to an even worse Oakland Athletics team, splitting their four-game series before making the trek to Anaheim.

Shohei Ohtani, the Angels’ MVP dual threat, mashed a two-run homer that was the difference in this one.

Yankees’ Aroldis Chapman sidelined with ‘really bad infection’ from tattoo

“It’s just another number,” Judge said via ESPN. “It was great, but I’m very upset that we lost. It was a close game that we could have won.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone shed little more light than Judge on the accomplishment.

“It’s 50, and it’s August,” he said. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around what an incredible season he’s had this season.”

By Judge’s point, the Yankees had 17 losses in the month of August as their once-massive lead in the AL East dwindled to seven games. Seven games back, they have two more games to play against the Angels before traveling to Tampa Bay to face the Rays.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“When the season is over we can talk about numbers and all kinds of things. We can review it. But for now, the most important thing for me is to get some wins,” Judge said.