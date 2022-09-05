New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge remains red-hot at the plate, mashing his 54th home run of the season in a 5-2 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon.

The Yankees and Twins were deadlocked at two apiece in the bottom of the sixth inning, and Judge thought it was the perfect time with a runner on base to change it.

He waited on a Trevor McGill slider that hung right in his wheelhouse and sent it flying inside the left field foul pole to make it 4-2 for the home team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The ball hit by Judge traveled 404 feet off the bat at 109.6 mph.

In his last seven games, he has five homers and is hitting .500.

Yankees Aaron Judge joins elite club in MLB history with 50th home run

A day after Judge broke his single-season high in a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, his 53rd of the year. Judge set his career high in 2017 when he hit 52 baseballs into the seats during his Rookie of the Year campaign.

More importantly, the home run moved Judge closer to the single-season Yankees record set by Roger Morris in 1961.

Through 135 games, Maurice has 53 homers and now Judge has surpassed him. Judge was downplaying the franchise record as he focused on bringing a 28th World Series title to his clubhouse. But as the regular season hits the homestretch, fans drool for another long ball to see if Judge can make history with every at-bat.

Yankees shortstop Andrew Benintendi will undergo surgery for a broken hamate bone

Judge is playing at an MVP caliber, basically tying the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber for the home run lead in MLB with 36 homers. Judge also has NL MVP frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt beat for OPS (1.074 to 1.034 entering Monday) and WAR (8.2 to 7.3).

In this contest, ex-Yankee Gary Sanchez returned to the Bronx for the first time since being traded away to the Twins. He decided a homecoming homer was in his sights, smashing one 473 feet to tie the game 2-2.

But, unlike Sanchez, Judge is the player fans expect to be in pinstripes with a loud crack of the bat on Labor Day.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Judge will become an unrestricted free agent after the season.