New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks was absent The starting lineup when the Yankees Saturday plays the second of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

His absence came a day after a huge error in the fourth inning led to two runs in a 4-2 Rays victory.

Hicks was removed from the game by manager Aaron Boone and the The Yankees captain told reporters The bench plans to talk to Hicks later.

“I don’t [talked to Hicks] However, I will circle him up and prepare him to be a contributor,” Boone said, according to the New York Post.

A terrible mistake led to Yankees Aaron Hicks bench runs

Hicks struggled all year, hitting just .211 with just six home runs and 36 RBIs.

The fourth inning of miscues Friday night was the final straw for Boone.

Hicks dropped a fly ball close to the foul line and, believing the ball to be foul, dropped his head in frustration as the Rays rounded the bases. Later, in the fourth inning, Hicks misplayed the ball at bat Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena allowing another run to score.

Estevan Florial replaced Hicks to start the top of the fifth inning.

“Hopefully, it gets to the point where you get there and it doesn’t bother you — it doesn’t get to you,” Boone said. “You just have to do your job and, hopefully, it’s something that helps in the process of getting him there.”

New York has one Tough second half of the season Going 20-28 after the All-Star break as injuries continue to pile up.

The Yankees defeated the Rays 10-3 on Saturday.