New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was upbeat after Saturday’s 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays dropped the team to 4-14 in August.

The Yankees, one of the hottest teams entering the All-Star break, have gone 9-20 since then. The team had a 15.5-game lead, but is now only seven ahead of the Blue Jays. New York has lost six straight series for the first time since 1995, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

An exasperated Boone slammed his hand on the press table as he talked about the team’s collapse.

“We’ve asked all these questions, and we can answer them until we’re blue in the face. We’ve got to go out and do it. I’ve got to stop answering these questions. … We’ve got to play well, period. And the great thing is, it’s in front of us, it’s here and We can fix it, it’s here, it’s there, we can run away with this thing, we’ve got dudes over there to do it. I’ve got to do it,” he said via Team website.

“We’ve got great freakin’ players. It’s tough. OK? We’re all tired and frustrated about it. We did it for four months. OK? The offense struggled for 12 days. OK? We’ve got great players. They know it. They know what they’re capable of. . It’s a tough time, and it’s a gut-check time, and it’s tough right now. Everybody’s yelling and screaming at them, and that’s part of it . But that’s what gives me confidence. I know we’re going to be a great team when we’re right. And we’ll get it. And it’s still in front of us. Let’s grab it.”

The Yankees opened with a run in the bottom of the second thanks to Estevan Florial. His single score is Jose Trevino and New York off and rocking.

However, Gerrit Cole allowed four runs in the fifth inning. Matt Chapman then hit a solo home run to give Toronto the win.

“You have to have a little better energy in the dugout to push each other a little bit,” Aaron Judge said afterward.

The Yankees will look to avoid a four-game sweep Sunday with Paul O’Neal’s number retired.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.