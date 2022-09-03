Yamashita is excited to make a breakthrough in officiating at the World Championships

Yoshimi Yamashita, one of three women who will become the first female referees to officiate the men’s World Cup in Qatar, said on Thursday she hopes to inspire girls in the region to become match officials but declined to comment on the host country’s bad record. about gender equality.

Asked if she is conflicted about judging in a country that has come under fire for its treatment of women and members of the LGBTQ+ community, Yamashita said the tournament could help change attitudes in Qatar and other parts of the region. “There are almost no female referees in the Middle East, so I would like to see that change, with the World Cup in Qatar as the catalyst.

“The fact that women are officiating the Men’s World Championship for the first time is a sign to others that the potential of women is always growing, and I also strongly believe in this.”

Women referees will serve the men’s World Cup for the first time Read more

In a breakthrough on gender equality in football, FIFA announced in May that Yamashita, Stephanie Frappart of France and Salima Mukansanga of Rwanda were among 36 referees on Qatar’s list of referees for November and December.

Another first to join them are Brazil’s Neusa Back, Mexican Karen Diaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt of the United States, who were named among the 69 tournament assistant referees.

“I didn’t think it would ever be possible to officiate the men’s games, so I didn’t think about the World Championships,” said Yamashita, who officiated the 2019 Women’s World Championships and the Tokyo Olympics last summer. Last year, she became the first female referee for a men’s match in the Japanese J-League, and this year she became the first to head the Asian Champions League matches.

“As a Japanese and as a woman, I feel a lot of pride and responsibility on my shoulders, so I will do my best at the World Championships.”

The 36-year-old won’t decide which matches she’d like to officiate, but said she’ll take the same approach she’s had since registering as an international referee seven years ago. “I would not say that being a woman is an advantage or a disadvantage,” Yamashita said 80 days before the opening of the tournament between Qatar and Ecuador. “I can honestly say that I have never been subjected to sexist abuse on the pitch because I am a woman.

“And as a referee, I don’t see the difference between men’s and women’s football. I want it to be considered perfectly normal for women to referee men’s matches, so what is happening in Qatar must continue. I feel a certain pressure to gain everyone’s trust.”