XFL restarts. Here’s what we know so far and how it will be different

With just over six months left before the XFL season begins, as the league makes its third try, it is expanding to three new cities and making Arlington, Texas its headquarters for the 2023 season.

Las Vegas, San Antonio and Orlando, Florida are all new teams in the league this year. Houston, Seattle, St. Louis, Washington, and Arlington had teams during the league’s first reboot in 2020.

The locations of the teams and which of the previously announced coaches will be tied to each were announced Sunday by the league’s owners, actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, his longtime business partner Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners.

“What brings the league to life is the passion of the fans behind it.” – Garcia says in the statement. “In each of these cities, we will create with our fans and build these teams from the ground up to represent the unique fabric of our communities.”

Johnson said he was “proud” to announce the location of the headquarters on Monday.

“This football-rich community is the perfect place for us to instill the XFL culture and DNA in our players,” said Johnson. says on Twitter. “Now the fun part – we get to work.”

As the league continues to prepare for its scheduled start on February 18, 2023, we invite you to take a look back at the history of the league and see what could be different this time around.

When did the XFL start?

The XFL began in 2001 as a partnership between Vince McMahon, then chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, and Dick Ebersol, who was chairman of NBC Sports. A lot of things led to the downfall of the league that year, but perhaps most importantly, football was simply not worth watching.

The league had notable differences from the NFL. Rule changes have resulted in a more violent and unsafe game. The emphasis on the sex appeal of cheerleaders was brought to the forefront of the teams. The players were asked to put their nicknames on the jerseys.

McMahon brought his trademark flair and helped sell the league, but players and coaches had less than two months to prepare and practice, and all the fanfare seemed exaggerated when the teams actually took to the field.

While there was high interest early in the season, it didn’t last long and when the season ended in April it marked the end of the league – or so it seemed at the time.



The league got a reboot in 2020 and then the pandemic hit.

Nearly two decades later, McMahon announced the league’s return, scheduled for 2020. It looks like the approach has changed and many WWE tactics have been left behind. Instead, this new iteration of the XFL focused more on play and player safety, with rule changes meant to reduce the chance of injury.

“The game has really taken off, and as a result, the players that are available to us – like the top 500 players in the country who are not signed to another professional football league – these guys are good,” former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck. told NPR in 2020. “Now having said that, we know it’s a challenge and we’re looking at it with wide eyes. But we think we have a good chance of creating a league that people want to watch. “

The 10-game season seemed to be on track to become a league of luck, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Sports leagues ended their seasons abruptly, and while most returned after a few months in a bubble, the XFL was not one of them. The league fired nearly all of its employees and promptly filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

“The XFL quickly captured the hearts and imaginations of millions of football-loving people,” the league said in a statement announcing its end. “Unfortunately, as a new venture, we have not been insulated from the severe economic impacts and uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 crisis.”

Later that year, Johnson, Garcia and RedBird Capital Partners bought the league for $15 million.

XFL 2023 is on the way, but we don’t know all the details yet

Although cities and head coaches have been announced for the 2023 season — the coaches are a mix of former NFL and college head coaches and retired NFL stars — no team names or mascots have been announced. No rosters have been released either, although the league just completed its latest showcase of potential players on Sunday in Arlington.

Game dates and times have not been released, but the XFL is already selling deposit tickets starting at $50. And for fans who plan to watch from home, the league announced broadcast agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN in May. The deal runs until 2027, which means this iteration of the XFL is set to run for more than one season.