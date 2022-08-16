New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

People in Casper, Wyoming, shared their thoughts on Rep. Liz Cheney, who faces a high-profile primary election Tuesday.

“She’s going to lose,” one local, BJ, told Fox News. “Sorry Liz.”

Another woman, Sydney, said: “I support Liz Cheney and I’m glad she’s running again.”

Cheney, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, is widely expected to lose the primary to Harriet Hagerman. Cheney trails Hageman by nearly 30 points in Trump’s endorsement score University of Wyoming Poll Published on Thursday.

“I’m not a Cheney fan,” said one local.

Cheney is an outspoken Trump critic and serves as vice chair of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack. The Wyoming congresswoman has lost the support of many fellow Republicans since taking office in 2017.

“I think she should go back to Virginia and get another job,” BJ told Fox News.

A former Cheney supporter, Sherry said: “So far, everything I’ve heard from Cheney, including her father on TV, has been about Trump. Not what she can do for Wyoming.”

One supporter, Scott, called Cheney a “good Republican” but said “she probably won’t win” in Tuesday’s primary.

Another Casper resident, Tina, said: “I actually support Liz Cheney, a lot of her ideas. Some of them I don’t. But for the most part, I hope she wins.”