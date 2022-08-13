New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A diesel pipeline in rural eastern Wyoming ruptured, spilling more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, state regulators and company executives said.

Joe Hunter, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality emergency response coordinator, said the leak was discovered by the pipeline’s operator on July 27 and cleanup is ongoing.

The fuel spilled onto private farmland near Sussex and did not spread far.

Contaminated soil is being held in a temporary staging area before being spread onto a nearby dirt road.

There, considerable evaporation of the fuel is expected.

Hunter said the leak was caused by a crack in a weld in the line.

According to an accident report submitted to the US Coast Guard’s National Response Center, the line is carried by the Bridger Pipeline.

The pipeline was installed by the original owner in 1968 and later taken over by Bridger Pipeline.

It was last inspected in 2019.

The Bridger pipeline initially reported spilling only 420 gallons, but the response center’s database later revised its estimate to 45,150 gallons.

A spokeswoman for a True Company subsidiary said the initial figure was based on what company personnel saw on the ground and immediately reported. Estimates increased as the site was excavated.

The real companies have a history of spills, and federal prosecutors alleged in May that Bridger Pipeline representatives covered up problems with a pipeline that burst under the Yellowstone River in 2015.

The break spilled more than 50,000 gallons of crude into the river and damaged the town of Glendive’s drinking water supply.

Bridger Pipeline attorneys dismissed allegations of conflicting surveys as “conspiracy theories.”

True Companies operates 1,800 miles of line in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.