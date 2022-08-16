New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Wyoming is one of two states holding primary elections on Tuesday. Get Alaska 2022 primary results from the Fox News Election Center.

Voters choose Republican and Democratic candidates for governor, as well as candidates for the state’s only House seat that will appear on the ballot in November’s midterm elections.

Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., faces a near defeat at the hands of Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Cheney was the last Republican to vote to impeach former President Trump to face a primary election. Of the other nine GOP representatives who voted in favor of Trump’s impeachment, only two will be on the ballot in November.