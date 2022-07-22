type here...
WWE’s Vince McMahon has announced his retirement as Chairman and CEO

Vince McMahon announced his retirement as Chairman & CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment on Friday. McMahon, who turns 77 next month, succeeded his father in 1982 and ran the WWE for 40 years.

“Thank you to our fans for letting us into your homes and choosing your entertainment every week,” McMahon said in a statement. “I have a deep appreciation and admiration for our generations of fans around the world who have loved, currently love and sometimes love our sports entertainment.”

McMahon’s retirement comes amid reports that he paid four women more than $12 million over a 16-year period to hush allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. McMahon stepped down from his role as chairman and CEO on June 17 after the Wall Street Journal reported that the company was investigating a secret $3 million settlement to pay an employee he had a relationship with.

WWE has announced that Paul Levesque, better known as Triple H, will resume his position as EVP, Talent Relations. The role was previously held by John Lourinaitis, who also stepped down after being accused of misconduct.

Stephanie McMahon and WWE President Nick Khan have served as co-CEOs since the elder McMahon’s leave. As CEO, he increased WWE’s exposure nationally and globally as well as the entertainment provided.

“Our global audience can take comfort in knowing that WWE will entertain you with the same enthusiasm, dedication and passion as always,” McMahon said. “I have great confidence in WWE’s continued success, and I leave our company in the hands of exceptional superstars, employees and executives – in particular, Chairwoman and Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and Co-CEO Nick Khan. As the majority shareholder, I will continue to support WWE in any way I can. Our My personal thanks to the community and business partners, shareholders and Board of Directors for their guidance and support. Then. Now. Forever. Together.”

