WWE has its sights set on a larger international market in the coming year.

The NXT brand is set to grow further by 2023 with the creation of NXT Europe. According to the company on Thursday, NXT Europe will “redesign the brand and talent pipeline” with a renewed focus on Europe.

NXT UK, the company’s initial foray into Europe, launched in December 2016, will be on hiatus for a few months. WWE will run Worlds Collide, a premium live event featuring current NXT and NXT UK Superstars. NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate faced NXT Champion Braun Breaker earlier this week at NXT Heatwave, but Gallus came out and attacked Diamond Mine.

Shawn Michaels, vice president of creative talent development for WWE, who oversees some of the creative aspects of the NXT brand, told Fox News Digital that he is “very excited” about NXT Europe.

“Given the success of NXT UK, we felt it was time to expand beyond that,” said Michaels.

The planned launch of NXT Europe means NXT UK will go on a “brief hiatus”, Michaels said, adding that the final NXT UK event will be at Worlds Collide. Michaels said the company will work with staff and talent to launch NXT Europe “bigger and better.”

The NXT UK roster currently consists of 22 male wrestlers, 12 female wrestlers and at least two on-air personalities. Michaels reveals what is happening to the talent crop.

“So some of them, like everything with WWE and NXT, that pipeline is always fluid. It’s going to be one of those situations where we have a lot of representation going into Worlds Collide,” Michaels told Fox News Digital. “NXT has always been a pipeline for WWE to support Raw and SmackDown. That process will continue. We’re going to use the UK talent that we can keep going into Worlds Collide. That representation will be there as much as we can. And as we move things here in the process, who’s part of NXT Europe and who gets NXT Hopefully we’ll make all the decisions to continue here in 2023. A major roster call up.”

NXT is known for some amazing takeover events in both the North American brand and the UK brand. The UK brand has not seen a takeover event since January 2020 when they faced Walter Joe Coffey, now known as GUNTHER, for the NXT UK Championship.

More than ever, NXT Europe can get creative with where to host future main events. Fox News Digital asked Michaels if he thought about dream matches at the Colosseum in Rome or outside the Louvre in Paris.

“I remember all the times we went to Germany it was off the charts. But I don’t know. I’d love to go to Venice in Italy, but that’s just me,” he said. “But look with WWE and NXT, we want to go and represent our brand around the world. I definitely have some favorite places I want to go. Look, Paris, France is great.”

Worlds Collide is set for September 4th at 4pm ET on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.