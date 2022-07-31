New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul and Bianca Bellaire were among the WWE Superstars who delivered spectacular performances on Saturday night at SummerSlam.

Reigns and Lesnar battled in a Last Man-Standing match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Reigns got the better of Lesnar in the match, the two rivals had some moments together that would go down in history at SummerSlam.

Lesnar uses the tractor he rode into the arena to lift up the ring and knock Reigns to the floor. He then F-5s Reigns’ valet, Paul Heyman, through the announcers’ table.

Theory tries to cash-in on his Money in the Bank contract and comes down to the ring to take advantage as both Lesnar and Reigns are down – but to no avail. Theory hits Reigns with the briefcase but is met by an F-5 from Lesnar. Jey and Jimmy Uso then superkick Lesnar and knock him out. Reigns slams the briefcase onto Thierry’s back.

Reigns gets the win after burying Lesnar under the damaged announcers table. He will retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

In one of the earlier matches, Paul looked to get one over on The Miz.

Paul impressed the WWE fans in his match. In one of the highlight-reel moments, Paul goes off the top rope and completes a frog splash, putting The Miz through one of the announcers’ tables.

Pat McAfee, the former NFL punter-turned-WWE personality, also jumped into a match against Happy Corbin. The two were teammates at one time on the Indianapolis Colts.

McAfee used a low blow from the middle rope and a sunset flip to defeat Corbin.

Belaire and Becky Lynch continued their feud in a match for the RAW Women’s Championship. The two put on another epic battle together, which ended with Belaire hitting the KOD on Lynch and pinning her to retain the title.

But before the two competitors exited the ring, the WWE Universe got a surprise return from Bayley.

The former women’s champion is back in 2021 after a torn ACL. She came out with Dakota Kai and IYO Skye. But cooler heads prevail because there is no skirmish.

Edge also returned to the ring at SummerSlam.

Weeks after being deposed as the leader of The Judgment Day, Edge returned to face his former faction mates in a match against The Mysterios. Rey and Dominic Mysterio faced Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a disqualification tag-team match.

Edge returns and spears Balor and Priest. The interference allowed Mysterios to win the match. Edge’s return after playing vignettes during RAW marks his return.

