Getting to the top of the pro wrestling industry is a path filled with many obstacles and roadblocks along the way. Getting to the top in business is earned, not given.

No one knows that better than Rey Mysterio.

The wrestling superstar’s backstory will be told on Sunday night’s episode of “Biography WWE: Legends” on A&E. Fans will have a chance to hear how the high-flying Mysterio traveled from the auditoriums of Mexico to the big stage of WrestleMania.

Mysterio, whose real name is Oscar Gutierrez, explained why he felt this was the right time to share his story in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

“I think it’s the most important part of my career right now, especially after being in the business for 32 years, being a part of WWE for 20 years. And for the fans who only know Rey Mysterio from WWE until now, they get a little bit of how my career started, how old I am, “I had to overcome obstacles to get to where I am now,” Mysterio said. “I think it’s very insightful and very motivating for kids who might find themselves in the same predicament I found myself in when I first got in.”

Mysterio was about 8 years old when he became a professional wrestler with his uncle known as Rey Mysterio in Mexican professional wrestling and he would make his debut at just 14 years old. To cross the border to get to school at 7:45am, then cross the border again to go to his part-time job, go back home and get ready for training.

But just because he started training at such a young age, he was the nephew of one of the most famous wrestlers Mexico had to offer at the time didn’t mean he received special privileges.

“I’m younger and I’m able to train with Klaus, that’s my leverage being Rey Mysterio’s nephew,” he said. “But I got a-hooping like everybody else. They didn’t take me lightly because I was eight. It was always there and I was always the underdog, the smallest kid in class.”

Mysterio said that growing up around wrestling made him really want to be a wrestler, just like anyone who grows up around football wants to be a football player.

“For me, it’s always been wrestling — lucha libre. The passion, it was awakened at a very young age and that’s all I ever wanted to do. I had no desire to do anything but wrestle and eventually it got to the big stage. And when I say ‘big stage,’ I mean Not talking about WWE – I grew up watching it because it was on the main stage in Mexico. I used to watch WWF (WWE was then known as the World Wrestling Federation). Time but it was like an impossible feat for me just because of size. Because I was big enough to get into Lucha Libre because of my size and my weight. I was embarrassed. So, one day I never thought I would get. The opportunity to be a part of the WWE roster.”

Mysterio was billed at 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds, and while he was worried about making an impact in the United States, his style of wrestling was well received.

Mysterio joined Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) in 1995 and had some of the most creative and electric matches the promotion had ever seen at the time. He would feud with the likes of Psycosis and Juventud Guerrera.

Mysterio told Fox News Digital that he never thought about how his wrestling style was first received. He just wants to make sure the audience gets their money’s worth. He said that he and Psycosis, whose real name is Dionisio Torres, would watch ECW tapes and try to come up with ways to make their matches better.

He recalls meeting ECW founder and current valet Paul Heyman with Brock Lesnar.

“Great guy, right away,” Mysterio said of Heyman. “I went to Paul and said, ‘Excuse me, Mr. Heyman, could we use a table? You know, we want to do it with a table,’ and he was so funny, he said, ‘Great. You can use a table, you can use a car, you can use a chair.’ Use it, use whatever you want, go out there and enjoy it.’

“So, of course, I took his advice and every night we went out and tried to do better than we did the night before. And it was exciting because we knew all this. Like we’ve never been. A part of extreme wrestling. So, because we’re trying something new, We are thoroughly enjoying it.”

Mysterio joined World Championship Wrestling in 1996 and helped develop the cruiserweight division. But near the end of his run with the company, Mysterio is forced to remove his mask after losing a storyline match against Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. In Lucha Libre, forcing your mask off is the ultimate on a wrestler. And while Mysterio was openly against the storyline, he eventually removed the mask and began the show without it.

The late 1990s were the biggest of his career. He became known as the Giant Slayer after defeating Nash and showing that he could stand toe-to-toe with performers his size who were 6-foot-10 or similar.

He called it a “special time” that helped become an integral part of his WWE career – leading to main event matches and eventually winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Mysterio would have amazing feuds with some of the best in the business at the time, including John Bradshaw Layfield, Kane, Booker T and the late Eddie Guerrero.

Mysterio and Guerrero were good friends outside of the ring before Guerrero’s untimely death in 2005. The two developed a fierce feud together that bled into real life.

The two contenders have a storyline that suggests Guerrero is the father of Mysterio’s son, Dominic. It becomes almost too real where it begins to enter the real-life environment of its children.

“I remember talking to one of his teachers and I knew that Dominic was constantly being bullied. They were a little concerned about the situation, about him being in the middle of an uncomfortable situation,” Mysterio said. “But one of his teachers approached him and said, ‘Is everyone okay at home? Are you sure, Dominic? Is there anything we can do to help?’

“After Dom told me that, I approached the teacher and told her, you know, it’s all part of the entertainment business. Nothing that happens on TV is true. So, it’s all right. You don’t have to worry. Worry about anything. The only thing we have to worry about is when Dom misses school. I think he can take his homework with him and do it when he’s on the road. But other than that, it’s all good.”

A few years later, Mysterios had the opportunity to perform together at WrestleMania and would continue in WWE. The duo were part of a feud with The Judgment Day – a faction that included Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest. Edge, part of the stable, would eventually face Dominic Mysterio.

For Ray, having his son by his side is “very special”.

“I never thought this moment would happen, because my son wasn’t really interested until he was 19. We did the story in 2005 with him, Eddie and I, and I never realized that he would be something after that story. Interest and start training because he never did, “He said about his son. “He always played football. He started showing interest again at the age of 19. His career progressed very quickly.

“Going to Tampa (Florida), training with Jay Lethal there and eventually going to camp with Lance Storm and everything that happened. Next thing you know, he’s in his first match at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins.”

The active father said: “The last two years he’s been wrestling, I’ve enjoyed it a lot – sharing the time with him in the ring. It’s a different kind of joy. Now, I feel like I’ve done everything I can. I never imagined that I would have such a long and distinguished career but now, with my son, I’m at my best. Sharing amazing moments, wrestling next to him was very special.”

The Mysterio episode airs at 8pm ET.

He said he hopes the WWE Universe gets to know him on a “day-one level” and realizes how much he’s put in to become his own wrestling legend.

“You don’t know how many times I’ve been told ‘no’ because I was so young. I’m sure it happens a lot in life with other kids in different sports. But the fact that they can turn negative is the best feeling in the world,” he said. I really feel like doing it and see where it takes me.”