Kurt Angle has been through it all – from winning an Olympic gold medal and the WWE Championship to drug addiction and roadblocks.

That’s why Angle started telling his story now.

“I’ve been through a lot of turmoil in my life and wanted to help others,” Angle told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Having struggled with addiction and recovery for the past nine years, I was told at the recovery center to tell your story, and I was very open about my story. And I wanted this documentary to help anyone. . Anyone in trouble. Anyone dealing with addiction. Anyone trying to overcome obstacles. … It’s more about redemption and transcendence.”

“Biography: WWE Legends” follows Angle’s life from growing up as a high school wrestling phenom, to his days as an Olympic champion and WWE star, and his struggles with pain killers. His episode airs Sunday at 8 pm ET on A&E.

Angle won a gold medal for Team USA at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta and worked his butt off to get to that point. With a broken neck, he won the men’s freestyle 100 kg category by defeating Iran’s Abbas Jadidi on points for the gold.

It was one of 44 gold medals won by the United States in 1996. Angle won the event just days after a pipe bomb exploded at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park, killing two and injuring more than 100.

“I hope it’s a proud moment for everybody,” Angle said of winning the gold at the time. You know, no success in life is guaranteed, and when you win an Olympic gold medal, you’re the best in the entire world. . And it sends a message to everyone that you are very special, that you stand out.

“At that particular moment, there was a bombshell and I think people needed to be excited. And Kerry Strug dismounted and landed it perfectly and won Team USA Gymnastics. That was a great moment, my moment was great. There were a lot of great moments in the 1996 Olympics for the USA to be very proud of. There are.”

After some doubt about joining the pro wrestling ranks, Angle signed with WWE (then known as the World Wrestling Federation) in 1998 and trained in a slightly different way than he was used to. Angle told Fox News Digital that he trained for about eight months before making his debut.

Angle’s gimmick is Olympic Hero. He was a milk-drinking athlete who made it clear to all the audience how hard he worked at his craft – even with a “broken neck”. He began by telling me about the three things that made him such a success in life: “Intensity, integrity and intelligence.”

Angle says it was Vince McMahon’s idea for the trio after hearing it on a TV show.

“He thought it was right for me to be an Olympic gold medalist. He wanted me to be this clean-cut Olympian that inspired the three of me and inspired the fans. Of course, he knew that would backfire,” Angle told Fox News Digital. “He’s pretending to push me like a baby knowing the fans will freak out on me because I’m so clean cut, give me a break, this guy can’t be that good.

“It worked really well and it turned me heel. Even if I taught all three, I would cheat and win. That also gave me a lot of heat.”

Angle joined WWE in the company’s excitement over the so-called Monday Night Wars with World Championship Wrestling. He said he talked to pro wrestling icon Ric Flair about joining a rival company and “The Nature Boy” talked him out of that path.

“I met Ric Flair before I signed with WWE and I said, ‘Hey, Ric, do you think I should go to WWE or WCW?’ Rick was in WCW at the time. He said, ‘Don’t come to WCW. They’ll destroy you. They’ll crush you. Go to WWE because Vince McMahon will take care of you.’ And he said sure enough, that’s what Vince McMahon did, he took care of me.”

Angle speaks glowingly of McMahon during the episode. He told Fox News Digital that he was “hurt” to learn of McMahon’s retirement amid allegations of misconduct.

“I’m sad because Vince is WWE’s Achilles heel. He rolled it, he made it. If it wasn’t for Vince, WWE wouldn’t exist,” Angle said. “I’m not saying he was perfect. He didn’t do everything perfectly. He made very few mistakes from a business perspective.”

Angle was a four-time WWE Champion, King of the Ring winner in 2000, and had notable feuds with John Cena, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, and Eddie Guerrero, to name a few. He also had some iconic WWE moments like bringing out a milk truck and spraying superstars in a WWE ring with it.

But several neck injuries have plagued the WWE Superstar.

Angle wrote on his website that he became addicted to painkillers in 2003, prescribed them when he broke his neck. At the height of his addiction, he admitted to taking 65 Vicodin a day. He wrote how the loss of his sister to a drug overdose also contributed to his pain.

In mid-2006, he was released by WWE. He performed for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling for about 10 years and became the heavyweight champion of the company six times. He was arrested a few times between 2007 and 2013 and for his last time he decided to enter a rehabilitation center.

Angle told Fox News Digital that his family — his wife Giovanna and their children — helped him break the cycle of taking painkillers.

“It came down to: My wife is going to leave me if I don’t go to rehab. And she’s everything to me and so are my kids,” he said. “And I know [lose] They say, it’s more important to me to get rid of my addiction and get clean and be with my wife and kids than to continue to be addicted.”

When WWE fans tune into Sunday night’s episode, Angle says he hopes his story inspires others.

“I want them to know that this documentary is about overcoming all the obstacles, addiction, injuries, death of family members, personal things in your life – everything. It’s about redemption and regaining your glory after you’ve lost it,” he said. “And I want everyone to know that it’s possible. Even at the worst time in your life, you can still come out of it and shine.”