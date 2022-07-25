closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE on Monday following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

WWE and its board of directors also announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon as board chairwoman, while Khan will remain a board member.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE alongside our unparalleled management team,” McMahon and Khan said in a joint statement. “We recognize this as an incredible opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H attend the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC)

Paul Levesque, better known in the wrestling ranks as Triple H, will “assume all creative responsibilities for WWE in addition to his normal duties,” the company said.

Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of Vince McMahon and has been an on-screen actress and high-level executive in WWE since 1999.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque speaks during a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque speaks during a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Khan joined WWE in 2020 after spending years as head of the television division at CAA.

Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct, has announced his retirement from WWE.

“As I approach 77 years of age, I feel it is time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement.

NETFLIX Pulls WWE Vince MCMAHON Documentary After $12M Sexual Misconduct Hush Money Reports

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspiration, thrill, surprise and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family members for their powerful contribution to our success and I also want to thank our past and present superstars for their dedication and passion for our brand. and all employees.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into your homes and choosing to entertain us every week.”

Vince McMahon announces at a press conference that WWE WrestleMania 29 will take place on February 16, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vince McMahon announces at a press conference that WWE WrestleMania 29 will take place on February 16, 2012 at MetLife Stadium in 2013 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images)

McMahon’s retirement follows a July Wall Street Journal report McMahon paid more than $12 million Over the past 16 years “to quell allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

McMahon bought the company from his father In 1982, it became a billion dollar brand.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.