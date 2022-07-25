New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs of WWE on Monday following Vince McMahon’s retirement.

WWE and its board of directors also announced the appointment of Stephanie McMahon as board chairwoman, while Khan will remain a board member.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to lead WWE alongside our unparalleled management team,” McMahon and Khan said in a joint statement. “We recognize this as an incredible opportunity and responsibility, and we look forward to serving the WWE Universe.”

Paul Levesque, better known in the wrestling ranks as Triple H, will “assume all creative responsibilities for WWE in addition to his normal duties,” the company said.

Stephanie McMahon is the daughter of Vince McMahon and has been an on-screen actress and high-level executive in WWE since 1999.

Khan joined WWE in 2020 after spending years as head of the television division at CAA.

Vince McMahon, who recently stepped down as CEO of WWE amid allegations of misconduct, has announced his retirement from WWE.

“As I approach 77 years of age, I feel it is time for me to retire as Chairman and CEO of WWE,” he said in a statement.

NETFLIX Pulls WWE Vince MCMAHON Documentary After $12M Sexual Misconduct Hush Money Reports

“Over the years, it has been a privilege to help WWE bring you joy, inspiration, thrill, surprise and always entertain you. I would like to thank my family members for their powerful contribution to our success and I also want to thank our past and present superstars for their dedication and passion for our brand. and all employees.

“Most importantly, I want to thank our fans for letting us into your homes and choosing to entertain us every week.”

McMahon’s retirement follows a July Wall Street Journal report McMahon paid more than $12 million Over the past 16 years “to quell allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity.”

McMahon bought the company from his father In 1982, it became a billion dollar brand.

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.