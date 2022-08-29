Wunderkind who thrived in La Liga could thrill Newcastle





BUTAlexander Isak moved to Newcastle for a club-record fee, but anyone who thinks the 22-year-old is worried about the pressure of a move of this magnitude should think again. Because if Isak has done one thing throughout his career, it has been breaking records. In January 2017, during his second match for Sweden, he became his country's youngest goalscorer at the age of 17. He made one touch with the outside of his right foot in the penalty area before a slightly scratched shot from his left landed. a goalkeeper from Slovakia (a certain Martin Dubravka), who broke a record that lasted 105 years. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, by comparison, scored his first international goal at the age of 20. Stunning player Saint-Maximin snatched a late draw for Newcastle to deny Wolverhampton Read more A year earlier, Isak became AIK's youngest ever top scorer in competitive play, at the age of 16 years, five months and seven days. Shortly thereafter, he became his club's youngest goalscorer in the Swedish top division and celebrated his 17th birthday by scoring twice against main rival Djurgården. But despite such early success, Isak remained incredibly humble and hardworking. His career has been rocky despite a move to Borussia Dortmund just weeks after that first goal for Sweden. At Dortmund, he was the victim of a power struggle between then-manager Thomas Tuchel and the board. The current Chelsea manager was not involved in the decision to sign Isak and gave him little chance. In fact, Isak only played four minutes for the German in a cup match when Borussia Dortmund were leading 3-0. Tuchel left that summer but Isak still struggled and it wasn't until a move to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2019 that he achieved his breakthrough. However, he is not one to regret and when asked in 2020 if he was happy with the decision to join Dortmund instead of Real Madrid, he said: "One hundred percent. I went this way and now I am in a place where I feel good. It is impossible to know what would have happened if I had chosen a different path; then maybe I would already be in Sweden." His mental strength comes from early career setbacks. It was very easy for him as a child, but in his early teens at AIK he had to face difficulties. "Of course, I have had difficult periods before," he told Aftonbladet in 2017. "I was thrown on the bench. They thought I wasn't working hard enough, and they were right. I didn't do what was necessary to be on the team. "But in the end I realized that I need to work very hard, like everyone else. It was then that I realized that this is serious, you have to try very hard [to succeed]. That's when I figured it out." Alexander Isak at Molineux ahead of Sunday's 1-1 draw between Wolves and Newcastle. Photograph: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United/Getty Images Isak grew up in Bagarthorp near Stockholm, both of his parents having moved from Eritrea (then under Ethiopian annexation) in the late 1980s. Isak started playing football at a place called simply "the field", which was first covered with gravel and later with artificial turf. He played there all his free time, but did not neglect the school, where he was called a "model student" and excelled in sports. "I have never had a student jump 1.75 meters without any training," says his PE teacher Christer Korpi. said Expressen in 2021. "He destroyed everyone in table tennis." Another teacher, Anne-Catherine Leaf, says she doesn't remember anyone with so much free time to play football or train, but overall she remembers a very well-mannered and polite young man. "All the guys on the "field" looked up to him, especially the young ones. I noticed how respectful he was towards young players. A good person, to put it simply. He was the negotiator if there was a conflict. He could get angry and annoyed like everyone else, but he had a calm aura."

Isak joined AIK, the nearest top division team, at the age of six and, apart from a few mistakes, it was clear that he was a special player. He was part of the club’s very successful squad of players born in 1999 and although many of them played first-class football in Sweden or abroad, no one has reached the heights of Isak.

His trainer at AIK, Eli Minirji, Aftonbladet said Why, at 14, Isak excelled. “First of all, of course, he had talent,” he says, “but he was also a good passer, could read the game and had an understanding of the game that not many people at that age had. If we had one or two touch exercises, he was the best. The only thing missing back then was the desire to be the best, but we talked a lot about that when he was 14, with him and his parents.”

Two years later he was already scoring for the first team and his journey began in earnest. At Real Sociedad, he has scored nine, 17 and six league goals, with the 2020–21 season one of the best. Only five players have scored more than him in La Liga, and he scored for Sweden at the Euro that summer.

Last season proved to be more challenging for a player with a direct, fluid style and extremely fast play. He created chances for himself but missed a few of them, including a few sitting ones. But not everything was his fault. Sociedad have been far less imaginative, especially when Mikel Oyarzabal is injured and Isak knows what to do when things don’t go according to plan. “You always have to think about how good you are when you are at your best,” he once said. “Most players feel how good you are Can be even when nothing happens on the field for them. You have to visualize yourself at the top of your game.”

This season will be another test for Isak with a new country and a new league in which he is expected to make his Anfield debut on Wednesday, having missed out on Sunday’s draw with Wolves due to a work permit delay. The fact that he ended up costing more than Erling Haaland and Richarlison to take on two players who signed this summer is a sign that Newcastle overpaid towards the end of the window. But that doesn’t mean Isak is a bad player. He has all the qualities to succeed.