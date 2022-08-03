WSL Clubs See Ticket Demand Growth After Lionesses Win Euro 2022

The impact of England’s success at Euro 2022 was highlighted on Wednesday, with Women’s Super League clubs reporting a significant increase in fan interest.

Brighton said more season tickets have been sold since Saturday – the day before the Wembley final – than in all of last season, and there has been a similar pattern elsewhere. The season starts on September 9th.

Nine WSL clubs told the Guardian that match and season ticket sales were up from last season or that they experienced a surge in interest. The other three did not provide data on the day it was announced that tickets for the Lionesses’ October friendly against the United States at Wembley had sold out in 24 hours.

Brighton, Chelsea, Leicester, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham all reported significant increases in season ticket sales. Promoted Liverpool said they experienced a 254% increase, while City, played by English Wembley winner Chloe Kelly, said their numbers had effectively doubled and were at record levels.

Tottenham said they too had sold an unprecedented number of season tickets, while West Ham reported their figure was up 20% from last year. Leicester’s figure is up 22% from last season after sales opened on Wednesday last week, with purchases up 228% on Sunday and Monday.

Arsenal said they sold 7,000 tickets on Sunday and Monday for their home game against Spurs at the Emirates Stadium in September and that more than 10,000 seats have now been bought. Reading has also been encouraged by their numbers and looks to match last season’s attendance record of 1,500 in the first leg.

Three clubs in the Women’s Championship have also reported record season ticket sales over the past few days: Durham, London City Lioness and Sheffield United, whose home ground Bramall Lane hosted the England semi-finals. Lewis expects to surpass their total last season.

Former England manager Hope Powell praised her club Brighton for hosting the first two WSL games at the Amex Stadium, where the Lionesses beat Norway 8-0 to a dramatic 2-1 quarter-final victory over Spain.

“We played three games there last season and it was brilliant,” Powell said. “To play our first two home matches there, especially after we played a couple of European Championship games, shows Brighton’s commitment to women’s football.”

Women’s sport in general is on the rise, with rugby union ticket sales skyrocketing for the England women’s team in September against the US and Wales.