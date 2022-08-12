New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Novelist Salman Rushdie was stabbed before giving a speech at Chautauqua in New York.

An Associated Press reporter stormed the stage at the Chautauqua Institute and began punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the ground, and the man became sober.

Rushdie’s book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988, because many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has offered a reward of more than $3 million for anyone who kills Rushdie.

“#Just witnessed the gruesome assassination attempt on Salman Rushdie’s life. He was stabbed multiple times before the assailant was subdued by security,” the author said. Karl Levin tweeted Soon after the blow. “A few intrepid members of the audience took to the stage. What courage is expected of us next to defend the little liberties?”

Iran’s government has long distanced itself from Khomeini’s edict, but anti-Rush sentiment lingers. In 2012, the semi-official Iranian religious establishment increased the reward for Rushdi from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed the threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” that people were interested in the award.

That year Rushdie published a memoir about the fatwa called “Joseph Anton”.

