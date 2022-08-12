Writer Salman Rushdie was attacked during a lecture in New York.

Enlarge this image toggle signature Grant Pollard/Invision/AP

CHOTOKUA, New York — Salman Rushdie, an author whose work prompted death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in West New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man burst onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author was seized or fell to the floor, and the man was tied up.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988 because many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or decree, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A reward of over $3 million was also offered for anyone who killed Rushdie.

The Iranian government has long distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has persisted. In 2012, the semi-official Iranian Religious Foundation increased Rushdie’s bounty from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

At the time, Rushdie dismissed the threat, saying there was “no evidence” that people were interested in the award.

In the same year, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton”, about a fatwa.