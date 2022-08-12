type here...
Writer Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York State

Salman Rushdie, an author whose work sparked death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture in West New York.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man burst onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and began punching or stabbing Rushdie as he was being introduced. The author fell to the floor and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s book satanic verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or decree, calling for Rushdie’s death.

Iran has also offered more than US$3 million as a reward to anyone who kills Rushdie.

