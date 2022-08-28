New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Worried that you are giving out too much information online through your activities there?

Lots of people are doing this — but there are steps you can take to protect yourself and your privacy.

Kurt Knutson, AKA The CyberGuy, appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022 to offer some common sense and smart tips.

“There’s a viral conversation going on right now about how your location is given — and not just your approximate location, but your exact location,” Knutson said.

That location can be found based on your iPhone or iPad’s activity and the settings you’re using.

“Grab your iPhone or your iPad today,” he says, “go in, go to the home screen and hit Settings.”

“As apps enter our lives and know exactly where we are, many of them sell that data.”

Before you do anything else, he says, “First, you need to make sure your software is updated.”

From there, you should locate the “Privacy” tab — then “Go to Location Services,” and there, you’ll see all the apps on your iPhone or device.

Knutson explained on “Fox & Friends Weekend” that you can see a notation of “always,” “only while using” or “never” — how much of your location is exposed by each of those apps.

For apps that say, “Always,” “you’ll want to dive in there and tap on every single one of these apps today,” he says — and consider changing that notation.

You can turn off that exact location in any of those apps, he said.

“These apps enter our lives and can pinpoint exactly where we are, and many of them are selling that data,” he said.

He also recommends that people use “good anti-virus protection” on all devices.

