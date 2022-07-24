New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A recent Fox News poll found that a majority of American mothers feel “very” motivated to participate in the upcoming midterm elections, with some parents talking about what issues they think will decide them.

“There’s no shock anymore about how expensive things are,” Tina Aviles, a Texas mother of seven, said on “Fox & Friends Weekend” Sunday on “Fox & Friends Weekend.” “

Aviles points to a change in the perception of Americans as the cause of 40 years of high inflation.

“In my opinion, it’s just bad policy. It’s bad policy,” Aviles added. “You hear so-called experts on the economy say, ‘Oh, inflation? There’s going to be a little bump.’ Alas, a year later, ‘we made a mistake.’ It’s worse than ever.”

Other mothers cited education as a major concern before midterms, from concerns about Covid-19 school closures and the lack of alternative school choices.

“They can’t close schools again. They can’t completely mask our kids, and there needs to be excellence and choice in education,” Sharon McKeeman, a California mother of four, said on Sunday’s panel.

McKeeman decided to seek a position on her children’s school board, feeling that the value of the family unit was being undermined by teachers and leadership.

“Mama bears are awake and we are active, and I am confident that these local elections can really change the course of our country this year,” McKeeman said. “When our school boards and our city councils look different and have different leadership, our representatives in the capital have to act different as well.”

San Diego mother of three Melissa O’Connor explained why she moved one of her sons to a private school because of the ever-changing Covid-19 orders.

“I had to step up for my son,” O’Connor said. “In our family, there was a line of what we would tolerate from our local school district and from our governor and even from our local health officials, and that line was crossed.”

The San Diego mother further expanded on the belief that children are under the authority of their parents, not teachers or school boards.

“We have the ultimate right to say what’s best for them,” O’Connor added, “and we stand by that right.”