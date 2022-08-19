Worried about the shortage of children’s medicines? Here’s what you need to know

Amid a nationwide shortage of children’s painkillers and fever medications, Health Canada was scheduled to speak with manufacturers on Thursday to discuss ways to increase supplies.

Parents across the country noticed empty shelves where they hoped to find pediatric acetaminophen or ibuprofen preparations, such as liquid Tylenol and Advil, or chewable tablets.

Conflicting advice from health organizations in recent days has led to confusion over how to buy groceries and raised concerns about potential panic buying.

Pharmacists and other health organizations are urging the public not to hoard medicines as there are fallback options and pharmacists can make individualized recommendations for treating children.

Do I need a prescription?

No, a prescription for pediatric acetaminophen or ibuprofen is not required. These are over-the-counter drugs, but current shortages mean they may not be on the shelves of some stores.

If parents cannot find medication, they should talk to a pharmacist who can help:

Dispensing a small amount from a large standard bottle.

Compilation of an individual dose from the basic ingredients.

Advice on how to administer the correct adult dose for their child.

Pharmacists are experts in selecting medicines for patients and can easily do so if required, said Bertrand Bolduc, president of the Quebec Order of Pharmacists.

“We have access to the active ingredients, we have the prescriptions, we know how to mask the taste of this drug, so if it comes to a fight, we will do it ourselves,” he told CBC Radio. Dawn Montreal.

Several pharmacists told CBC News that the individual pharmacy will have to decide whether to charge for dispensing medicines from a standard bottle or for preparing medicines.

Why do people talk about prescriptions if they are not needed?

Monday SickKids Hospital in Toronto advised parents and guardians of his patients that they would now need a prescription for children’s acetaminophen or ibuprofen for home use due to nationwide shortages.

However, on Tuesday in the hospital clarified this advicestating that he “recommended” the prescription “to help ensure access” to larger bottles at the pharmacy, adding that his original message was not intended for the general public.

According to the Ontario Pharmacists Association, a prescription can be helpful because it tells the pharmacist how much medicine to give to a particular child and what dosage to put on the label based on their age and weight. However, a prescription is not mandatory.

Can my child take adult acetaminophen or ibuprofen?

Maybe, but parents should check with a pharmacist about the right dosage for their child, said Jamie Wigston, pharmacist at the West End Medical Center in New Westminster, British Columbia, and president of the British Columbia Pharmacy Association.

Older children may swallow part of the adult tablet, while for younger children the tablet may need to be crushed and mixed with food such as applesauce, or the pharmacist may prepare a special liquid for them.

“Of course, there are many options, even if certain foods that most parents are used to are not available,” Wigston said.

Can I give my child expired pediatric medicines?

Talk to a pharmacist before going down this path, said Barry Power, editor-in-chief of the Canadian Pharmacists Association.

“There are many factors that come into play when you make a decision to use expired drugs,” he said.

Why is there a shortage now?

Pharmacists in parts of Canada are reporting running out of over-the-counter medicines used to treat fevers, colds and flu – for both children and adults – in recent months as pandemic measures were lifted and Canadians returned to daily activities. , which led to more viruses. Spread.

Pharmacists say there have been intermittent shortages of painkillers and antipyretics, as well as cold and flu medicines, for several months. Pictured here are empty shelves of cough and cold medicines in Surrey, British Columbia on May 27. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

“Demand for [medications] for flu and colds in general, and this demand has been quite significant over the past few months. Demand greatly exceeds supply,” said Michael Fougère, CEO of the Pharmacy Association of Saskatchewan.

Manufacturers have also faced supply chain issues throughout the pandemic.

Manufacturer Advil Haleon, a division of pharmaceutical giant GSK Canada, said it was facing shortages in raw materials, packaging and labor.

“We are working tirelessly with our suppliers, manufacturing partners and the government to resolve these issues and return to inventory levels that are in line with current demand,” CBC News said in a statement.

What is being done to eliminate the deficit?

Most of Canada’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen products are produced domestically, Power said, and manufacturers say their facilities are “running at full capacity.”

Neither Haleon nor manufacturer Tylenol and Motrin Johnson & Johnson responded to questions about whether they were able to further increase their domestic production or redirect products to Canada from overseas.

If parents see empty store shelves like these pictured at a pharmacy in Summerside, PEI on Thursday, they should talk to a pharmacist about other options, including whether there is a medicine that can be dispensed from a standard vial or made up from basic ingredients. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Power told CBC News that his organization will attend a supply chain meeting with Health Canada and manufacturers on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesman for Health Canada said on Thursday that talks were ongoing on the extent of the deficit and how to mitigate it. A day earlier, the agency said “regulatory action to expedite restocking” is possible, but did not provide further details.

One possible solution, Power said, is for Health Canada to allow the sale of identical drugs from other countries until the shortage is resolved, as was the case with inhalers with inscription in spanish during the 2020 deficit.

Will there be a shortage of drugs for adults?

According to Power, there are no signs of acetaminophen and ibuprofen deficiency in adults.

These products are made by more companies, which means more brands are available, including generics.

Everyone says don’t panic – buy it, but should I stock up anyway?

Absolutely not, pharmacists say, opposing a repeat of a scenario like the toilet paper hoarding of early 2020.

“What’s available on any given day may change from day to day or week to week, but there are products that are still available,” said Tim Smith, a Winnipeg-based pharmacist and pharmacy practice consultant for Manitoba Pharmacists.

“Pharmacists are experts in dealing with drug shortages. [and] help you find the right medicine for your child.”

Some pharmacies have moved their remaining stocks of pediatric pain and fever medications off the shelves ahead of time to discourage panic buying, Power noted, and shoppers faced with empty shelves should talk to a pharmacist to see if and what medication is still available. there are alternatives.

When will the deficit end?

Haleon and Johnson & Johnson did not respond to questions about when their products would become more available in Canada.

Some pharmacists have told CBC News that they can no longer order children’s acetaminophen or ibuprofen from the companies’ warehouses, and no expected return date has been given.

A seven-year-old girl receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Toronto on January 13. Parents should make sure their children are vaccinated on time to prevent illness when school returns, says Canadian Pharmacists Association Editor-in-Chief Barry Power. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Power warned that there could be another spike in illnesses when children return to school next month, which could put further pressure on an already limited supply.

He urged parents to ensure that their children are vaccinated against childhood diseases so that they are as healthy as possible.