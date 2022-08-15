New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jonathan Papelbon, a former six-time All-Star closer with the Boston Red Sox and 2007 World Series champion, had a strong reaction to Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension.

Tatis, returning to the San Diego Padres after being on the injured list for the entire season, received an 80-game suspension for a positive drug test. Tatis said he “accidentally” took medication to treat ringworm that contained clostebol.

Papelbon appeared WEEI Radio’s “Bradford Show” podcast And he says he’s not buying the excuse.

“This whole Tatis thing, man, it almost makes me angry,” Papelbon said. “I’ve worked long and hard and done it the right way. For me, it hurts me to see something like that.

“I’ll just say it — if I’m pitching, I’m drilling that guy every time I face him. I don’t care if I get a run and lose the game.”

Papelbon admits there will be some guys who throw a brushback pitch.

Padres Fernando Tatis JR. 80 games suspended for performance-enhancing drugs

“Yeah. Manny Machado. Sammy Sosa. I could go on. The thing is, it’s a mutual respect from the players and all that’s gone. I think that’s gone from the game. Now it’s one of those things, look where, if you don’t protect your team, it’s like , do you want to surrender to the bully on the block and kick you every day or do you want to punch back?”

Clostebol can be used for ophthalmic and dermal use, but it is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. Olympic gold medalist cross-country skier Therese Johag was suspended in 2016 after testing positive for drugs.

Tatis faced criticism in his own locker room for that.

“Very disappointing,” Padres pitcher Mike Clevinger said. “It’s the second time we’ve been disappointed with him. You hope he grows up and learns from this and realizes it’s more than he is right now.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.